Write on... Jerry and Ellie

I leaned back and frowned as he slid into a bench across from me and put his hands around the cup.

"I don't think I know your uncle," I said.

I'd only lived in Carmel a few months but I think if I knew someone's uncle I'd remember it.

"The film. I'm talking about Mon Oncle, the Tati film," he explained. "It's at the Hill."

I knew he meant the Hill Theatre in Monterey. It was the place to go to see foreign films, but no, I'd not gone over to see Mon Oncle.

"It's about the future when modern gadgets get out of control and take us over. Or we succumb to them, which is more likely." He undid his jacket and slipped out of it. "I've been down on the shore," he explained. "Walking to the point and back," he added.

"It's a hilarious film, I recommend it. I don't know how long it will be there. But it's awfully good. Go see it if you can." he said.

"It's French?" I asked.

He looked at me quizzically. "Yes, Mon Oncle. It's Jacques Tati, French, with English subtitles."

I nodded. "OK."

He stirred creamer into his coffee with a plastic spoon. "I had the worst dream last night," he said. "I dreamed I'd robbed a bank. Did you ever dream you robbed a bank?"

I didn't have to think long before answering that question: "Good Christ, no! I've dreamt a lot of things, but never about robbing a bank."

"Me too, which is why it puzzles me," he said. "And what was your name again?"

he asked.

"Eddie."

"Eddie," he said thoughtfully. "That will be easy to remember, my wife's name is Ellie."

I looked at him and it was difficult for me to judge him. He seemed totally stiff, maybe lacking in emotion. I knew that couldn't be true, but there was nothing in his eyes that I could read, nothing that would tell me something about him. He seemed ... well, he just seemed there.

END

(C) John Bell Smithback

