Editorial : Sino-Indian border clash and the US factor

The Sino-Indian border is 3,400 kilometres long in total. The two countries have long-standing disputes over the borderline at various locations. The latest clash took place in the Galwan Valley on the western section of the border, which was also where the 1962 Sino-Indian War broke out. After the war, the two countries agreed to establish a "Line of Actual Control" (LAC) as the line of demarcation. Still, their disputes over territorial sovereignty have never been resolved. Over the years, the border has seen small skirmishes. However, the number of casualties in the latest clash has not been seen for several decades. India said at least 20 of their soldiers had been killed and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had also suffered casualties. China only said some violent physical scuffles had caused casualties but did not mention exact numbers.

The Galwan River flows past China-administered Aksai Chin into India-administered Kashmir, meaning that the Galwan Valley is of strategic importance to both countries. New Delhi regards the possibility of the PLA advancing southward along the river valley as a major security hazard. In the eyes of Beijing, as the Xinjiang-Tibet highway linking the two autonomous regions runs through Aksai Chin, if the Galwan Valley falls into the hands of India, Aksai Chin will be in danger. An immediate cause of the latest clash is the building of a highway by India that runs in the direction of the valley at one end and is connected to a military base and an airfield nearby at the other. Last month, a contingent of PLA troops was deployed to the mouth of the Galwan River to be assembled there and to build ramparts and fortifications so as to keep a sharp lookout for trespassing by India. The two sides were then locked in confrontation for many days. Early this month, Chinese and Indian military officials agreed to de-escalate the situation. But the two armies engaged in armed brawls unexpectedly on Monday. According to foreign news agencies, PLA troops on the spot outnumbered Indian soldiers by 6 to 1, putting the latter at a disadvantage.

The complexity of geopolitics in today's Asia lies in the fact that everything is affected by the vortex of bitter struggle between China and the US the way the sideshow is affected by the big scene. The US has given up its role as an international leader amid the pandemic. US President Trump has stressed that Washington will not interfere in long-standing conflicts that are far away and of no concern to the US. Perhaps some countries or regions may make tentative moves to see if there can be any chances of changing the geopolitical status quo or turning the situation more to their advantage.

明報社評2020.06.18：中美惡鬥牽扯地緣局勢 亞洲衝突熱點接連升溫

中國、印度爆發半世紀最嚴重邊境軍事衝突，多人死傷，兩國互指對方士兵越界。中印邊境糾紛由來已久，近年新德里政府加強對印控克什米爾地區的控制，觸動鄰國巴基斯坦和中國的神經，各方加強邊境部署，增加擦槍走火風險，然而當下中印均要全力抗疫情促經濟，邊境衝突升級對兩國均無好處。疫下中美鬥爭白熱化，地緣政治形勢亦受影響，不同國家及地區各有盤算，試探式的敏感部署和行動，可能愈來愈多。由中印邊境衝突到兩韓關係轉趨緊張，亞洲區主要衝突熱點接連升溫，會否成為趨勢，需要密切留意。

中印邊界總長3400公里，兩國對多處界線長期存在分歧，今次中印爆發衝突的加勒萬河谷（Galwan valley）地區，位於邊界西段，亦是1962年中印邊境戰爭發生的地方。當年戰爭結束，中印同意以「實際控制線」（LAC）為界，惟領土主權爭議從未解決。多年來，中印邊界常有小衝突，像今次般多人死亡，卻是數十年未見，印方表示至少有20名印兵喪生，解放軍亦有傷亡；中方只說發生了激烈肢體衝突造成傷亡，未提具體數字。

加勒萬河流經中國的阿克賽欽，再流入印控克什米爾地區。加勒萬河谷位置具戰略意義，印度將解放軍沿河谷南下的可能性，視作重大安全危險；對北京來說，貫通新疆和西藏的「新藏公路」途經阿克賽欽，加勒萬河谷失守，將置阿克賽欽於險境。這次中印衝突的近因，是印度修築公路，一端通往河谷方向，另一端則接通附近的軍事基地和機場。上月，一批解放軍前赴加勒萬河口，在 LAC 中方界線一側集結築壘佈防，嚴防印方越界，兩軍對峙多日。中印軍方本月初同意為事態降溫，未料周一兩軍卻發生武鬥衝突。外電報道，事發現場解放軍人數比印兵多近5倍，印兵寡不敵眾。

當前亞洲區地緣政治關係的複雜性，在於一切都受到中美惡鬥漩渦所牽扯，大局影響小局。疫下美國放棄國際領導角色，總統特朗普強調美國不會往遙遠國度介入事不關己的歷史衝突。部分國家或地區可能採取一些試探動作，看看有沒有改變地緣政治現狀的機會，又或設法令形勢多向己方傾斜。

■Glossary生字

skirmish : a short fight between small groups of soldiers, etc., especially one that is not planned

keep a lookout (for sb/sth) : to watch carefully for sb/sth in order to avoid danger, etc. or in order to find sth you want

de-escalate : to become less dangerous or make sth less dangerous