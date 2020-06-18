Word Puzzle

1. Wanting very much to know about something.

5. You say something, everyone starts arguing; you've ''set the _____ among the pigeons''.

6. A quantity of liquid, metric; enough to fill a large bottle.

7. Water in a solid state, cold to touch but nice in some drinks.

8. To tear apart suddenly, energetically, noisily.

9. To find out how many people there are in a group, you might need to _____ them.

11. To understand something; to be sure you know what you are looking at: to make it _____.

12. Adjective that could be used to describe something odd, unusual, mysterious.

Clues Down

1. A passage-way inside a building, often with rooms on either side.

2. To think carefully about some subject: to _____ on it.

3. To leave something out, either by accident or deliberately; to _____ it.

4. A time or event when services and other useful things are not available.

5. A: Has the postman been?

B: Yes, I am ______ I heard him ten minutes ago.

10. A person who works a machine or other device for his own purposes and enjoyment.

by David Foulds