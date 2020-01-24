名人教英文：To have someone over a barrel 令某人不得不任由擺布

賈雷德：今天天氣真好，春天看來終於降臨了。

Darren: You may be right, but it's not so lovely for me.

達倫：你也許說得對，但對我來說，今天並不怎麼好。

Jared: Oh dear, how come. What's the problem?

賈雷德：哎呀，怎麼啦，有什麼事？

Darren: Well, Dana Hinks and I collect vintage car models and I've got a very rare one that he's always wanted. It's the pride of my collection.

達倫：是這樣的，我和達納·欣克斯都有收藏古典車模型，而我有一輛是十分稀有的，他一直都想要，是我藏品中特別珍貴的。

Jared: So?

賈雷德：那又怎樣？

Darren: Well, he saw me drinking in a downtown bar the other night and I'm two months under age. You get a big fine if you're caught.

達倫：前兩天晚上，我在市中心一家酒吧喝酒，給他看見了。我還差兩個月才到上酒吧的法定年齡，給警察抓住，會罰很多錢。

Jared: What's that got to do with him?

賈雷德：那跟他有什麼關係？

Darren: Well he says if I don't sell him my prize model, he'll report me to the police. That would get me a hefty fine and my parents would be furious.

達倫：他說，我不把那珍藏的模型賣給他，就向警方舉報，到時我得付巨額罰款，我父母也會大發雷霆。

Jared: What a nasty piece of work he is! But he's got you over a barrel.

賈雷德：他真不是東西，但你只能就範。

Darren: I know. It looks as if I've got no choice but to do what he wants.

達倫：對。看來我除了聽從他的話，別無他法。

■To have someone over a barrel 直譯是「把某人放在大桶上」。這成語為什麼解作「使某人任由擺布，無力反抗」，恐怕沒有人說得清楚。或曰從前受笞刑者會被放在橫臥的大桶之上捱打，但笞刑流行的時代，未見這成語；或曰遇溺獲救者會同樣被放在桶上，使其肺部積水較易吐出，但「救人」與「使人任由擺布」，似乎風馬牛不相及。無論如何，to have someone over a barrel 就是佔盡上風，例如：We soon had the visiting team over a barrel（客隊不久就給我們攻得毫無還手之力）。

■作者︰古德明

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。