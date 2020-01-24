Editorial：Polarised and politicised views on relaxing gathering ban

Regarding the relaxation, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan says the government has taken into account the latest public health risks and given importance to the economy and society's expectation that social events be resumed. However, what the authorities mean by ''society's expectation'' certainly does not include the right to protest and freedom of assembly, which some people care about most. The tightening or loosening of anti-pandemic measures should only be based on public health factors but not on any other criteria, such as whether the decision might ''hamper'' or ''facilitate'' protests. But given the highly politicised situation in Hong Kong, it is by no means easy to do so. There are divergent views on the efficacy of the gathering ban. Some people think that as schools and Ocean Park have reopened, and public transport is loaded with passengers again, the eight-person cap no longer makes sense. But others might argue that some countries and regions have reopened their economy by relaxing anti-pandemic measures in stages, not all at once.

In the US state of Nevada, two religious leaders from different churches were discontented with the 50-person gathering cap and filed separate lawsuits against the state government. The two church leaders argued that the government's 50-person cap was unconstitutional as it made them unable to hold religious gatherings. On the other hand, the authorities had allowed casinos and other shops in Las Vegas to reopen, which the leaders thought was preferential treatment. The two churches demanded that the 50-person cap be lifted and churches and casinos be treated equally, and as long as they adhered to social distancing restrictions such as the 50% seating capacity, they should be allowed to reopen. However, the federal judge in this case ruled against them mainly on two grounds. Firstly, there was not enough evidence to support the claim that the authorities had intentionally imposed the gathering ban in a way that would single out religious gatherings. Secondly, the reopening of casinos came with conditions: they had to follow public health regulations and accept inspections, which went far beyond the restrictions mentioned by the churches. Since casinos had to conform to much tougher regulations, it could not be said that the authorities had given them and other businesses preferential treatment.

The Nevada case is not exactly the same as that of Ocean Park, in which people questioned why it could reopen while the gathering ban should not be lifted. But they do have similarities. In theory, the SAR government might argue that Ocean Park's reopening should not be associated with the gathering ban, since the move is aimed at helping the economy and employment. Also, Ocean Park is made responsible for disease prevention inside the venue. It will be held liable for not stringently implementing anti-pandemic measures like limiting footfall and carrying out disinfection. Inevitably, however, the prevailing view would be that it is contradictory for Ocean Park to reopen and host thousands of visitors while the gathering ban is still in effect.

明報社評 2020.06.17：放寬限聚政治化 官民看法存落差

政府將進一步放寬社區防疫措施，當中以「限聚令」由8人改為50人最受關注，有人認為限聚令防疫作用不大，有人質疑延續限聚是打壓示威活動，當局則強調沒有政治考慮。

食衛局長陳肇始表示，今次放寬限聚令等安排，考慮了最新的公共衛生風險，平衡經濟需要和社會對恢復社交活動的期望，可是當局所談的「社會期望」，顯然未包括部分人最關切的示威集會權利。防疫措施收與放，公共衛生本應是唯一考慮，不應攙雜其他考慮，包括「妨礙」又或「方便」示威，然而以當前香港高度政治化的情况，如何做到這一點，確不容易。限聚令的防疫作用言人人殊，有人認為學校既已復課，海洋公園亦重新開放，公共交通工具人多擠迫， 8人限聚令意義不大；可是不同意見者亦可反駁，部分國家及地區重啟經濟，逐步「解封」防疫措施，限聚令也沒有一下子取消。

內華達州兩間教會的領袖不滿50人限聚令，早前入稟控告州政府。兩間教會認為，州政府的50人限聚令違憲，導致宗教聚會無法舉行，至於當局另一邊廂容許拉斯維加斯賭場和商戶重開，更是厚此薄彼。兩間教會要求撤銷50人限聚令，一視同仁看待教會與賭場，只要遵守入座率不超過五成等社交距離限制，便可重開，可是主審的聯邦法官卻駁回案件。法官理據主要有二，一是目前沒足夠證據，支持當局執行限聚令存心針對宗教聚會的說法；二是賭場復業屬於有條件重開，所要接受的公共衛生監管和檢查，遠不止於教會提及的限制，既然賭場復業要符合的規矩嚴厲得多，就不能說當局厚此薄彼。

這宗案件所觸及的問題，跟海洋公園可以重開、為何限聚令不可撤銷的爭議，並不完全相同，惟亦有相似之處。理論上，特區政府可以辯稱，重開海洋公園是考慮到經濟因素和員工就業問題，海洋公園要為園內防疫負責，若不嚴格執行防疫措施，諸如限制人流和消毒等，將要承擔法律責任，所以不應跟限聚令問題混為一談。可是從一般人的角度，海洋公園可以重開接待數以千計遊人，限聚令卻未能取消，難免有違和感。

■Glossary（生字）

cap：an upper limit

hamper：to prevent sb from easily doing or achieving sth

inspection：careful examination or scrutiny