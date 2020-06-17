Study Abroad：Tips for learning English

As some of you might know, I used to be a ''B'' English student at a local school. I got by with survival, Hong Kong style English with my helper, and I never really grasped the differences between grammatical structures and jargon explained by my teachers, nor did I try to understand them. If you're reading this page, congratulations, you already have the first and most important ingredient: determination. That was what I lacked for a long time, and it was a key reason why my English never quite improved.

Next, you have to find an enjoyable way to learn English. Pick a book, a newspaper, a TV series on Netflix or a few classic films and get into them. Download apps like BBC radio or Spotify and listen to podcasts. Try to pair your reading with an audiobook so that the correct pronunciation would be automatically associated with the words. This is particularly important if you don't get much exposure to native-level English. Always watch films with English subtitles and eventually you won't even need them. Make sure you understand at least 70-80% of the content or it would overwhelm and bore you. This has to become a habit, something you do automatically and not something you avoid. Language learning should be enjoyable!

However, building a solid foundation is also important. By this I mean correct grammar and syntax. It might sound boring but paying attention to when the various forms and tenses of a word are used will stand you in good stead. Many people say or write whatever sounds right to them but this is too unreliable. Take your time, read a book on grammar maybe, understand it properly and it will flow naturally from your pen and roll off your tongue.

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

