Pop around Town：The 'Sympathy Sandwich' in our emails

To show genuine concern, communication experts are telling us to take time to develop our communicative ''sandwich''. In Australia during the pandemic, Justine Rogers, a senior lecturer in ethics and law at the UNSW Sydney, calls her introductions and signatures a ''CV19 recognition sandwich''. I think it is more appropriate to call the ''slices of bread'' in a communication message the ''sympathy sandwich''.

I myself have experienced the warm sympathy from friends from abroad who have written to me since last year to express solidarity with our fight for freedom during the political turmoil that we were, and are still, going through in Hong Kong. A former colleague from the US, whom I had not seen for a few years, wrote to me recently with an opening that reminisces about the old times, bringing back fond memories. She closes her email by saying ''HK is a mess ... can't believe what's happening in the world. I cry every day...'' Another dear friend reacted to recent rapid political changes in Hong Kong in her email, which opens with: ''My heart is hurting for you, your colleagues, and a city that I love. At a distance, it's difficult to imagine how terrifying and wrenching it must be to BE there. I just read this article, with a title that spoke to me: 'The Infinite Heartbreak of Loving Hong Kong'.'' Caught in a city wrought by the pandemic scare and the continuous anxiety about personal and collective freedoms, I find strength in those sympathetic greetings. May we all greet each other with sincere care in our messages, and sign them off with compassion.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.