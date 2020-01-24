Editorial：COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing can happen in HK

In early March, the global number of confirmed COVID-19 infections was only 100,000. The number passed the one million mark in early April after major outbreaks happened across Europe and America. Two and a half months on, the global number of confirmed cases has already exceeded eight million. Judging from the present rate of more than 100,000 new cases each day, it is likely that the global number of confirmed cases may surpass ten million early next month.

In East Asia, China and South Korea have managed to bring the severe situation under control. However, both countries have also seen the resurgence of outbreaks recently. In Beijing, confirmed cases of local infection were again reported last weekend after 56 days of zero infections. Within just four days, 79 new cases have been confirmed. All these cases are linked to the Xinfadi Wholesale Market in Fengtai District. Huaxiang Town of Fengtai District has already been designated as a ''high risk'' area. The administration has ordered lockdowns across neighbourhoods. In South Korea, the situation has changed for the worse in Seoul since a new cluster of infections linked to nightclubs in the Itaewon district was reported last month. The tracking down of cases has been difficult because some people have concealed the fact that they patronised the gay bars in Itaewon. Over the past fortnight or so, dozens of newly confirmed cases have been reported in South Korea per day on average. Although not at a serious level, the outbreak has not been contained yet so far.

When the virus first surfaced in Wuhan late last year, the centre of the outbreak was a seafood market. Now the cluster of infections in Beijing is also connected to a crowded traditional market. However, there is also a major difference between the two. Tentative genomic sequencing of the virus shows that the virus strain linked to the new round of cases is totally different from the one found on the mainland before, and is believed to have been imported from Europe. Mainland experts do not rule out the possibility that some foreign frozen meat may have been contaminated by the virus when being processed before its transportation to Beijing. Of course, this is only a hypothesis about the source of contamination. However, when confirmed cases were reported at the Kerry Logistics warehouse at Kwai Chung, Hong Kong not long ago, some anti-pandemic experts also pointed out that there had been foreign cases of goods testing positive for the virus because of human contamination. The possibility of contamination through exposure to foreign frozen goods cannot be ruled out.

The Xinfadi market handles a staggering number of agricultural products. If contamination of frozen food is really involved in the infections, one cannot rule out the possibility of having new spots of outbreaks later. Cluster infections like those linked to the Xinfadi market in Beijing or the Itaewon district of Seoul could happen in Hong Kong as well. One should never let their guard down against the pandemic.

明報社評 2020.06.16：北京疫情現反覆 香港防疫勿鬆懈

北京疫情反覆，過去數天新增約80宗本地感染確診個案，所有病例都與當地一個批發市場有關。北京防疫措施之嚴，在內地數一數二，仍然出現群組爆發，突顯新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）防不勝防。病毒傳播無分國界，更不會理政治制度，內地與韓國的控疫經驗顯示，雷厲風行和忍痛決心，是疫情能否迅速受控的關鍵，然而即使疫情緩和下來，仍有可能出現反覆，爆發新一波疫情的風險不能低估。近月香港疫情緩和，可是偶爾亦驚現本地群組感染，社區爆發風險難以杜絕，防疫意識絕不可以鬆懈。

COVID-19大流行，3月初全球確診病例才10萬宗，隨歐美疫情大爆發，4月初已突破百萬；兩個半月後的今天，全球確診病例已突破800萬宗，若以目前每日新增10多萬宗的速度推算，下月初全球確診病例很可能突破1000萬宗。

中韓是東亞兩個成功將嚴峻疫情控制下來的國家，不過兩地疫情近期不約而同出現反覆。上周末，北京相隔56天後再度出現本土確診病例，短短4天合計新增79例確診，所有個案均與北京豐台區「新發地批發市場」有關。豐台花鄉地區已列為「高風險」地區，多個社區實施封閉管理。韓國方面，首爾疫情上月起出現反覆，梨泰院夜店群組感染，部分人隱瞞到過梨泰院同性戀者酒吧，妨礙了疫情追蹤，最近兩三周韓國每天確診病例平均數十宗，雖未至於嚴重爆發，卻也遲遲未能全面遏制下來。

去年底武漢首現疫情，發生地點是海鮮市場，這次北京的群組感染，也是在擁擠的傳統市場爆發，不過二者亦有重要不同。病毒基因組測序初步顯示，新一輪疫情的毒株與之前國內分型完全不同，相信是從歐洲方面輸入，內地專家不排除有海外冷藏肉食，在處理過程中沾染病毒，之後運抵北京。當然，這只是有關感染源頭的一個假設，不過早前香港葵涌嘉里物流貨倉出現感染個案，當時本地防疫專家亦提到，外國曾有貨物因人為污染而測出陽性的例子，不排除患者接觸外國冷藏貨品感染。

新發地市場農產品吞吐量驚人，倘若真的涉及冷藏食品污染，不排除出現新的爆發點。類似北京新發地市場或首爾梨泰院的群組感染，一樣有可能在香港發生，防疫意識絕對不能鬆懈。

■Glossary（生字）

resurgence：​the return and growth of an activity that had stopped

eradicate：to destroy or get rid of sth completely, especially sth bad

warehouse：a building where large quantities of goods are stored, especially before they are sent to shops to be sold