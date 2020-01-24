Editorial：No need to worry about Hainan Free Trade Port

Announced by President Xi Jinping in April 2018 at an event celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Hainan's designation as a special economic zone, the policy of establishing the Hainan Free Trade Port has been one of the moves taken to promote pilot free trade zones in various places on the mainland in recent years. With an area of 35,900 square kilometres, Hainan Island is slightly smaller than Taiwan Island. It has a population of only over nine million, which is slightly larger than that of Hong Kong. But its economy is relatively backward compared with Hong Kong. However, as a provincial-level administrative division, Hainan has 18 cities and counties under its administration. It has a complete political-economic system and a social ecological circle that is structurally sound. As an island, it is situated on the periphery of the country. Judging from its population, area, scale of economy and geographic location, it is an ideal place for a pilot test of opening-up. Therefore, the Hainan Free Trade Port is more like a test field of China's free trade policy.

Promoting the principle of free trade across China as soon as possible is not only about addressing the needs posed by the Sino-US trade war, but also about preparing for a new kind of globalisation. The central government's well-meaning plan about building Hainan into a free trade port is not outward-looking. It is not about replacing Hong Kong or Singapore. It is instead an inward exploration of the depth of reform and opening-up. One does not need to worry even though Hainan will be on par with Hong Kong in terms of zero tariffs, low levels of corporate and salary tax, the free entry and exit of capital and people and so forth.

Hong Kong is a world class hub of both shipping and trade, but Hainan can claim to be neither of them. The central government has also made it clear that ''entrepot trade and processing and manufacturing will not be the focus'' of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Regarding the building of an international financial centre, the Hainan masterplan mentions that ''local currency and foreign currency accounts currently in use in the country will form the basis'' but the ''firewall'' of existing free trade accounts will not be circumvented. That is fundamentally different from the practice of free exchange in Hong Kong. Therefore, in the process of Renminbi internationalisation, neither Shanghai nor Hainan can replace the functions of Hong Kong.

''One Country, Two Systems'' is still the greatest edge possessed by Hong Kong. Freedom of speech and information as well as legal fairness and justice are much more important than low tax rates and zero tariffs. Unless Hong Kong experiences internal upheaval or saws off the branch on which it is sitting, it does not have to worry about the Hainan Free Trade Port. On the contrary, the broadening of opportunities for professional services as a result of the opening-up of Hainan may actually mean more business opportunities for Hong Kong.

明報社評 2020.06.15：海南自貿港試驗田 香港毋須杞人憂天

中共中央、國務院本月初印發《海南自由貿易港建設總體方案》，推出連串前所未有的大開放政策，包括5年內啟動全島封關，實現人員、資金、物流自由進出，對島內進口消費商品目錄外貨物全面免稅，將旅客離島商品免稅額由每人每年3萬元人民幣加至10萬元，將在當地註冊的公司及個人所得稅率降至15%，甚至開放航權及電訊基礎業務，消除數碼壁壘等。這些舉措，被輿論解讀為針對香港，是要做香港的「備胎」，甚至取代香港。不過，香港只要做好自己，維持現有優勢，不僅影響有限，反而可從海南自貿港政策中獲利。

海南自貿港的政策，是2018年4月國家主席習近平在海南特區建立30周年大會上宣布的，也是內地近年在各地推廣自貿試驗區的其中一個部署。海南島面積3.59萬平方公里，略小於台灣島，人口只有900多萬，比香港稍多，但經濟相對落後。惟海南作為一個省級行政區，下轄18市縣，擁有完整的政經、社會生態圈，結構完整，而作為海島，位處邊陲，無論從人口、面積、經濟規模到地理位置，都是作為開放試驗區的理想地區。因此，海南自貿港更像是中國自貿政策的試驗田。

盡早在全國推廣自由貿易原則，不僅是應對中美貿易戰的需要，亦是迎接新型全球化的需要。中央在海南推行自由貿易港的良苦用心，並非着眼於向外取代香港或新加坡，而是向內探索改革開放的深度。即使海南在零關稅、企業及個人所得稅、資金人員進出自由等方面看齊香港水準，也毋須擔心。

香港是世界級的航運及貿易中心，兩者兼備，海南卻兩者皆非，中央也明確海南自貿港「不以轉口貿易和加工製造為重點」。至於國際金融中心，海南方案提及的「以國內現有本外幣帳戶和自由貿易帳戶為基礎」，並未跳脫現有自貿帳戶的「防火牆」，與香港的自由兌換有本質差別。因此，在人民幣國際化的過程中，無論是上海還是海南，都取代不了香港的作用。

「一國兩制」仍是香港的最大優勢，言論資訊自由、法治公平正義，比低稅率、零關稅更加重要，除非禍起蕭牆，自毁長城，否則對海南自貿港，香港不僅毋須憂心，反而可能因當地開放而擴闊的專業服務機會，增加商機。

■Glossary （生字）

edge：a slight advantage over sb / sth

designation：the action of choosing a person or thing for a particular purpose, or of giving them or it a particular status

circumvent：to find a way of avoiding a difficulty or a rule