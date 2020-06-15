Ask & Learn聞問切：See to sth

答：To see to sth 的確可解作 to deal with sth，但有時不單是要應付，而是要保證、確定。譬如說：學校參加了校際運動會，校長為保證同學依時到場，特別跟負責老師說：Please make sure that the team arrives at the stadium on time。老師回答說：Don't worry. I'll see to that。老師不止處理，而是確保同學必定準時。讀者例句中，父母希望兒子長大後能實現夢想，但白血病會「保證」這不可能發生。

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)