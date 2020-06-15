Ask & Learn聞問切：See to sth

【明報專訊】問：在書上看到：Like any parent she wanted her son to grow up and fulfill all his dreams. Now that was no longer possible. The leukemia (白血病) would see to that。好幾本字典將 see to sth 解作 deal with sth，好像不通，應如何解釋？
答：To see to sth 的確可解作 to deal with sth，但有時不單是要應付，而是要保證、確定。譬如說：學校參加了校際運動會，校長為保證同學依時到場，特別跟負責老師說：Please make sure that the team arrives at the stadium on time。老師回答說：Don't worry. I'll see to that。老師不止處理，而是確保同學必定準時。讀者例句中，父母希望兒子長大後能實現夢想，但白血病會「保證」這不可能發生。
