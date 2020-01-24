Mona's Musings : Digimon : belated spoiler alert

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (《數碼暴龍 Last Evolution 絆》) caught us by surprise. Anime fans had warned us against an emotional blow. My sister gently reminded me to bring tissues. I carelessly shrugged such advice off as signs of nostalgia. After all, Digimon was among the most fondly-remembered anime series from the 90s. To see it come to an end was close to something monumental for many of us.

I had myself to blame for the unprepared bitterness I suffered.

At its core, Last Evolution Kizuna deals with the ancient, dusty question — given the price to pay for becoming an adult, would we still want to grow up? Or would we rather be captives of blissful childhood memories? Not many anime works would hold their characters absolutely responsible for their choices. Regardless of their answers, a rosy future would ensue.

Not this time though. What follows a conscious decision made by lead characters Taichi and Yamato is an irrevocable loss they have to live with for the rest of their lives. As Yamato drives an enemy to the ground, he simultaneously announces the countdown to a final farewell — one that is prescribed by the rules of nature.

"One cannot change destiny, but it is up to us to shape fate." As the kakigōri draped into a pool of liquid, I helplessly battled the summer heat. Nature is stringent and merciless in its constraints. But within these boundaries, it is up to us to acknowledge pain and strive to exhaust our possibilities. Regardless of the results, such effort defines us as humans.

