名人教英文：似有生命的物件

一個平鋪直敘的寫法，可以是：

‧When he walked into the restaurant foyer he first smelled the scent of garlic and butter, which made him actually feel hungry.

但若多花一點精神咬文嚼字，就可以想到比較流麗但不至於堆砌做作的寫法：

‧The smell of garlic and butter greeted him as he entered the restaurant foyer, making his stomach growl. 他走進飯店前廳，一陣蒜頭與牛油的香氣襲來，令他肚子發出低沉的咕咕聲。

中英文一樣，這種寫法是把物件擬人化，humanise 或 personify，一陣香氣會走出來 greet（歡迎），而肚子會自行 growl（低沉咆哮）。

又或簡單一句：燈熄了，lights go out。這 go out 等於熄滅，大家或者都已知道。

‧One by one, the street lights went out, leaving us in total darkness. 街燈逐一熄滅，把我們陷入一片漆黑之中。

但要增加讀與寫的樂趣，可以改用wink out。To wink，是眨眼睛，帶點擠眉弄眼的意象。而 to wink out，就給正式解讀為 to become quickly extinguished，快速熄滅。

‧The street lamps winked out one by one. 街燈一個一個地（眨眼般）熄滅。

‧The upstairs lights winked out as well. 樓上的燈也都一下子熄了。

‧The candle flickered and winked out. 蠟燭閃爍後就快速熄滅了。

因為滲入了眨眼的聯想，wink out 讀起來就比原本會用的 went out 生動。

日常文字，有許多類似例子，物件先行，緊接動作。

‧The book was staring at me. 那本書瞪着我。

‧The car engine purrs. 汽車引擎發出隆隆聲 / 呼嚕聲。

Purr 本是貓愜意低沉的呼嚕聲，套諸引擎，是指車子發動後「嗚」的震顫聲。

再文藝一點的，有：

‧A tenacious leaf stubbornly hangs onto a tree branch as the winter wind whistles in. 冬風哨子般吹過，一塊樹葉堅毅不二地貼着樹枝。

‧Raindrops are dancing in the puddles on the pavement. 雨點在行人路上的水坑跳舞。

最近在一本美國流行小說讀到以下這一段描述，留意開頭不必說明 they saw（他們看到），也不用加 there were 之類的話。

‧Eerily eroded volcanic plugs BROKE the flat horizon behind the group; above, power lines CROSSED their path, held aloft by giant steel skeletons. 被侵蝕得形狀詭異的火山栓，斷開隊伍身後的地平線；上空，電纜由骷髏骨似的巨型鋼條撐着，跨過他們的旅途。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com