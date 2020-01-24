Editorial : One year into HK's violent political struggle

The anti-extradition storm has brought about a fundamental change in Hong Kong. Scenes never imagined by Hong Kong people before have been seen one after another. The SAR government ignored the public sentiment and attempted to push the amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance through in a forceful manner. After more than a million citizens took to the street to oppose the amendment, the SAR government still rode roughshod over their voice and insisted on starting the procedure of the amendment bill's second reading in a committee of the whole Council on June 12. The originally peaceful protests turned violent. Clashes broke out outside the Legislative Council building in the afternoon of June 12. A Pandora's box of violence was opened up ever after.

June 12 marked the rise of the "valiant" force and the sidelining of the PRN (peaceful, rational and non-violent). After the SAR government announced "suspending" the amendment procedure in mid-June and subsequently "withdrew" the amendment bill officially in early September, the valiant groups and their supporters called it a victory achieved by the line of violent struggles. By giving a cold shoulder to the one million protesters who marched peacefully, the SAR government indeed committed a major mistake as it let the belief that "PRN is useless while violence can work" gain prominence. However, a year has passed but one cannot see that violent struggles have earned Hong Kong more freedom or democracy. Rather, they have brought about just more violence, sabotage and sacrifices. Is violence really "useful" and PRN really "useless"? The question is worth everyone's consideration.

June 12 also marked the start of a political war on all fronts. The streets are the main battleground, but not the only one. From "political violence" of all sorts in the Legislative Council to the so-called "coloured economic circles", all these are part of the war. The struggle is still going on today and has gone deeply into every corner of society. The inside of Hong Kong is mired in unprecedented rifts. From the microcosm of interpersonal relationships to the macrocosm of government-public, police-public, Hong Kong-mainland and Hong Kong-Beijing relations, all kinds of relationships have been severely disrupted or have simply ruptured.

"One Country, Two Systems" is still the only way out for Hong Kong. No matter how hard it is, eventually all parties have to cease fire and return to the path of dialogue. International politics is full of unpredictability and wiliness. If Hong Kong fails to mend the rifts in society, it is bound to be exploited by other players. Without an independent inquiry to restore the truths of the anti-extradition storm, it will be hard to heal the wounds of society. Similarly, without breaking off with violence and the idea of Hong Kong independence, one will not see a way out for the city.

明報社評2020.06.12：暴力政爭倏忽周年 埋首死鬥修補無門

2019年6月12日是香港的重要轉捩點，一年過去，港人坐困愁城，未知何去何從。不同政治光譜的人，對「6．12事件」有不同認知，然而相信所有人都同意，香港從此不再一樣，社會撕裂程度前所未見，特區官民關係破裂，港人與中央關係緊繃，在國際舞台上，香港亦變成了中美鬥爭「戰場」。特區政府不理「6．9」百萬人反修例示威，6．12事件在社會點燃起暴力之火，同時亦為一場全方位「政治戰爭」揭開序幕，政治鬥爭滲透社會每一角落。這種狀態若不改變，香港難有出路。

反修例風暴令香港出現根本轉變，以往港人從未想像過的畫面，在香港一一發生。特區政府漠視民情，強推《逃犯條例》修訂，去年6月9日過百萬市民遊行反對修例，特區政府仍想一意孤行，堅持6月12日在立法會大會展開二讀程序，示威活動由和平轉趨暴力，6月12日下午立法會外的衝突，打開了暴力的潘朵拉盒子。

6．12標誌「勇武」力量抬頭、「和理非」（和平、理性、非暴力）靠邊站。特區政府去年6月中宣布「暫緩」修例，再到9月初正式宣布「撤回」，勇武派及其支持者認為，這是暴力抗爭路線的勝利。特區政府犯下大錯，未理百萬人和平示威，令「和理非無用、暴力行得通」的論述大行其道，然而一年過去，看不到暴力抗爭為香港帶來更多自由民主，換來的只是更多的暴力、破壞和犧牲。暴力是否真的「有用」、和理非是否真的「無用」，值得所有人反思。

6．12事件標誌了一場全方位政治戰爭的開始。街頭是一個主戰場，然而並非唯一，由議會內形形色色的「政治暴力」，到所謂「顏色經濟圈」等，全屬戰爭一部分。時至今天，這場鬥爭仍在持續，並深入到社會每一角落。香港內部陷入前所未有撕裂，由微觀的日常人際關係，到宏觀的官民關係、警民關係、香港跟內地與中央關係，無不出現嚴重裂痕乃至全面破裂。

一國兩制仍是香港唯一活路，就算形勢再艱難，各方始終要由全方位戰爭，重回休戰對話軌道。國際政治波詭雲譎，香港社會撕裂無法修補，必被別人利用。沒有獨立調查還原反修例風暴真相，社會傷口很難撫平；不與暴力和港獨切割，同樣看不到香港有何出路。

