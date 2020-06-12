A Little English：Basic the donkey‧1

Nonetheless, return we must for slaves had no say in such matters. Our old and new masters put their heads together and arranged for us to have a beast of burden, a donkey, to help guide us on the way. It was a simple creature — no great beauty but serviceable enough, so we named it Basic and consoled ourselves that it was better than nothing.

Thus we set off, this unwilling band, to return reluctantly to our estranged motherland. It was a perilous journey passing many dangerous points and no one was sure of the way, least of all Basic. Who could expect much from a poor donkey after all? The weather kept changing constantly, blowing hot, blowing cold, and disputes broke out daily as to the best route to take.

''Let's go down the easiest road!''

''No, no! The easiest may not be the best. I say we choose the quickest, shortest way.''

''How can you be sure which way is the quickest? Taking shortcuts may cause trouble — we could get lost!''

''Let's take a vote to avoid getting lost!''

''You idiot! That's still no guarantee we'll get on the right path.''

''We've been wandering around for some time. Maybe we're lost already?''

Every person had an opinion and voiced it loudly so the arguments grew more intense as time went by. People began taking different sides and the atmosphere became hostile and toxic. Everyone was upset and they started to take it out on (拿……出氣) the hapless Basic.

Despite their insults, curses and beatings, the donkey plodded on, bearing the burden of the people's hopes and fears. As quarrels broke out and fighting began, some would prod its skinny rump and pull its long ears to make it go this way and that. Some wanted to head east, some to go west; some north and some south. They dragged the long-suffering creature to and fro and round and round until its head was spinning like a top.

''Poor me,'' sighed the simple beast, ''What a wretched creation I am! No one leaves me in peace from the day I was born. Constant new interpretations and instructions. How am I supposed to please everyone? No one can please everyone and nothing can go in several directions at once, especially not a basic creature like me!''

So it just lay down in the dust and refused to budge. The people grew concerned and cried, ''What's wrong with our Basic? Is it sick or has some evil person poisoned it?''

They looked round at each other suspiciously, looking for someone to blame.

■Useful vocabulary

(1) perilous 非常危險的: dangerous

(2) to blow hot, blow cold 反覆無常: keep changing one's mind

(3) to go to and fro 來回地: to go this way and that, back and forth

◆Something to find out

Donkeys have an undeserved reputation for being stubborn and stupid but they're actually dependable, hardworking animals who do more than their share without complaint. Find out more about these loyal friends of mankind.

Text: A Lamb