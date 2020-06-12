Coming up for Air：Do the 'Right' Thing

In most places it would be ludicrous to consider booksellers a threat to national security.

This is because a charge that one poses a threat to ''national security'' is a very serious charge, implicating, as it always does, competing concerns of censorship and political repression. Moreover, while it is relatively common for citizens of a country to voice dissatisfaction with the performance of their political leaders and the government at large, seldom does this dissatisfaction rise to the level of conduct so that it might be considered a ''national security'' threat.

If a government is going to prosecute anyone, including a bookseller, on ''national security'' grounds, what the government is (or at least should be) alleging is that this person has taken actual, concrete steps to overthrow the government. Anything less would be tantamount to rule by tyranny. It should come as no surprise then that in most countries national security cases against individuals are few and far between, and ones against booksellers, even more so.

Yet I worry about the fate of booksellers in Hong Kong once Beijing imposes its much-heralded national security law.

Not so much because booksellers will be subject to prosecution under the law for anything they do as part of their jobs like curating books and holding events. Rather it is more about the hulking (龐大的), shadowy (撲朔迷離的) security apparatus (機制) that Beijing will create to enforce the law, and the way in which this apparatus will inevitably take on a life of its own.

With no way of knowing what or who they will target, booksellers will, on their own accord, forgo selling any books or holding any events authorities might frown upon as inappropriate or competitors or enemies might use to get them in trouble. Other booksellers who don't wish to engage in this cynical, soul-crushing practice of self-censorship will simply close up shop or move their operations ''underground''.

Even though the drafting of the national security law has been shrouded in secrecy and no one knows yet what it will look like once it is imposed, supporters of the law are confident in its bona fides (善意).

Do the ''right'' thing, they say, and you won't get in trouble. Yet what is the ''right'' thing? Will it be ''right'' to sell books about the Hong Kong protests or books critical of mainland policies and political figures? Who will decide whether something is ''right''? A duly appointed judge or a government official with an axe to grind (別有居心)? And what recourse (依靠) will a person have if he or she disagrees with the official definition of what's ''right''?

Even after the law is imposed there will be as many questions about its scope and content as there are now. But don't expect the government to offer much in the way of clarification or standards.

Because with no clear standards as to what might be considered a breach of national security, society will be forced into a perpetual state of fear and paranoia. The upshot being that every Hong Konger, including booksellers, will think twice before he or she says or writes anything that might be considered controversial, with most opting to stay silent rather than run the risk of arrest, disappearance or worse. In this way, everyone does the government's dirty work for them; society censors itself so the government doesn't have to.

Make no mistake the national security law will have nothing to do with national security. Instead, it will simply be a tool that the government will use to create a climate of fear and self-censorship, stifle dissent, and, ultimately, impose an orthodoxy of thought and opinion.

WAR IS PEACE

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY

IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

This was the slogan employed by the brutal, totalitarian ruling party in George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four to keep its brainwashed population in check. One day soon it will become the slogan for this government as well.

■By Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

