Editorial：Concerns about enforcement of national security law

It is uncertain when the Hong Kong national security bill will be unveiled. As the details of the bill have yet to be decided, it is inevitable that citizens are worried about that. The exact enforcement mechanism is one of the concerns. Lee Ka-chiu has revealed that the police are setting up a new unit that will be in charge of enforcing the new law. Under the command of the police commissioner, the new unit will be responsible for intelligence gathering, investigation, action and the training of personnel. It will be ready to function on the very day the new law comes into effect after its adoption. There will be armed law enforcement officers in the new unit. More staff will be recruited if necessary in the future. Inclusion of officers from the other five disciplined forces will also be considered.

The NPC's resolution stipulates that the SAR government has to ''step up the strength of law enforcement for safeguarding national security and reinforce law enforcement work to safeguard national security''. At the same time, the central government's national security organs can set up agencies in Hong Kong as needed. The new police unit revealed by Lee addresses the part of the NPC's resolution about stepping up the strength of law enforcement for safeguarding national security. As for the part about establishing an agency in Hong Kong for national security by the central government, one still has to wait for the details regarding what the concrete role and authority of the agency are, whether it will have law enforcing power in Hong Kong, and how it will divide tasks and cooperate with the new police unit.

Whether the national security law for Hong Kong will be applied retrospectively, whether the punishments will be proportionate, whether the law's provisions will be in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, whether people will be prosecuted for speech crime and so forth are questions of high concern. However, conceivably many people's biggest worry is the concrete arrangements for enforcing the law. Many are concerned about whether local or mainland officers will play a leading role in the process of making arrests, evidence gathering and the power of hearing trials concerned. The question of whether mainland officers will directly participate in law enforcement in the city is of particular concern for many Hong Kong people.

The biggest difference between Hong Kong and the mainland in their legal systems is that Hong Kong has a common law system. The principle of the presumption of innocence is emphasised. Suspects enjoy the right to silence and can be represented by lawyers. Common law principles are well established in Hong Kong and other jurisdictions. The right to a fair trial and judicial independence must be upheld. Unlike Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, the mainland's public security and national security authorities are departments of the central government. If they set up agencies in Hong Kong, they must abide by Article 22 of the Basic Law and comply with the laws of Hong Kong. They must not act beyond the limits of their authority. Furthermore, they cannot enforce the laws of the mainland in Hong Kong.

明報社評 2020.06.11：國安執法機制惹疑慮 釐清職權堅持普通法

全國人大決定制訂「港區國安法」，港府保安局長李家超透露，警方正成立新部門，負責港區國安法執法。港區國安法草案尚未出爐，具體條文固然重要，然而執行機制可能才是港人最感忐忑的安排。人大決議提到，中央將「根據需要」在港設立國安機構，李家超提及的專責部門，角色傾向是本地國安執法主力，還是作為內地駐港國安機構對口單位、負責支援執法，有待進一步釐清。早日釐清國安機構在港職權，確保本地國安執法根據普通法原則辦事，對於減少公眾疑慮至關重要。

港區國安法草案何時出爐，暫時仍未清楚。草案細節仍未制定，市民難免心存疑慮，具體執法機制是關注焦點之一。保安局長李家超透露，警方正成立新部門，負責港區國安法執法，新部門將由警務處長領導，負責情報搜集、調查、行動和訓練人員，法例通過首日即可投入運作，新部門會有武裝執法人員，未來會按需要增加人手，亦會考慮加入其餘5個紀律部隊的人員。

根據全國人大決議，特區政府要「強化維護國家安全執法力量，加強維護國家安全執法工作」，與此同時，中央政府維護國安的機關，可根據需要在港設立機構。李家超所說的警隊新部門，反映了人大決議有關強化特區政府維護國安執法力量的部分；有關中央設立駐港機構維護國安的部分，諸如具體角色職權、在港是否有執法權力，與警隊新部門如何分工合作，仍待揭盅。

港區國安法有否追溯力、刑罰是否合乎比例、條文是否符合《公民權利和政治權利國際公約》、會否以言入罪等，都是備受關注的問題，然而對很多人來說，最令人忐忑的相信是具體執法安排。不少人關注港區國安法實施後，相關的拘捕、搜證和審訊權，究竟由本港還是內地主導；內地人員會否在港直接參與執法，港人尤其關心。

香港與內地在法制上的最大分別，在於香港奉行普通法，強調無罪推定原則，疑犯有權保持緘默，亦有律師代表。普通法原則在香港等地一直運作良好，公平審訊權、司法獨立必須堅持。內地公安、國安是中央政府部門，與中聯辦有別，若來港設機構，必須按《基本法》22條辦事，遵守香港法律，不能超越權限，更不能在香港執行內地法律。

■Glossary （生字）

unveil：to show or introduce a new plan, product, etc. to the public for the first time

abide / by：to accept and act according to a law, an agreement, etc.

comply /(with sth)：to obey a rule, an order, etc.; to meet particular standards