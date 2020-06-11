Word Puzzle

1. Food that has only recently been harvested — not dried or frozen.

6. The noise a dog makes when really frightened.

7. The main word in a sentence; the reason for writing or speaking.

8. A very short message posted on the internet, often an opinion.

■Clues Down

2. An arc of colours seen in the sky when there is both rain and sunshine.

3. A way of cooking chicken, perhaps the best ever tasted: Chicken _____.

4. Flooded, covered with unwanted water.

5. A mass of small bubbles, seen at the top of a glass of beer perhaps.

■by David Foulds