名人教英文：當場逮住某人 To catch someone red-handed

萊爾：這些行騙電話真討厭，我每天總會接到至少一次，說我的電腦給人侵入了，而他們可以給我弄妥。這些人其實是要你的銀行資料。

Gwen: I know, so they can steal your money. I get lots too. But you should have seen the TV news yesterday. It showed video from one of those hackers' call centres in India. Some guy here had hacked into it without them knowing.

格溫：不錯，想偷錢。我也接到很多這樣的電話。但你沒看昨天的電視新聞，播出這些黑客在印度一個電話中心工作的錄影。本地有人侵入了他們的系統，他們還懵然不知。

Llyr: Amazing. So the scammers were hacked for a change. He must be an IT hotshot.

萊爾：真了不起。那些騙子反過來給人入侵了。入侵者一定是個資訊科技高手。

Gwen: Yes, and you could see and hear them talking to people in other countries and trying to con money out of them.

格溫：你說得對。錄影片中，可以看見而且聽見他們在跟別國的人談話，想騙錢。

Llyr: So he caught them red-handed.

萊爾：他們是給當場發現了。

Gwen: I'll say. When one of the people asked them where they were calling from, the scammer said "California" and they're in Delhi!

格溫：不錯。有人問電話是哪裏打來的，一個騙子說「加州」，而他們其實是在德里。

Llyr: What a cheek! They're absolutely unscrupulous. I hope the police can get after them now.

萊爾：真無恥，簡直肆無忌憚。希望警察現在可以追蹤到他們。

To catch someone red-handed 直譯是「逮住手染紅了的人」，指持刀殺人者滿手鮮血，給當場抓住。現在，這成語也常用來說較殺人為輕的罪行，特別是偷竊，例如：①He was caught red-handed stealing the money（他偷錢，給當場逮住）。②The police caught him red-handed with the loot beside him（警察當場把他抓住，贓物就在他身旁）。

