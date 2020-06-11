Editorial : A bailout of Cathay

The Covid-19 pandemic has nearly crippled global air travel, and cross-border passenger traffic has slumped. Even if an airline does not have to ground its planes because of the pandemic, business from the operation of passenger flights has been slack. Airlines operating in a vast country might rely on domestic flights to make up for lost revenues. But Hong Kong is a tiny place. An airline based in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific is faced with a particularly severe situation. Over the past few months, its revenues from passenger transportation have amounted to just about 1% of the figure for the same period last year. Since February, it has been running a deficit of HK$2.5 to 3 billion a month. If it could not secure short-term funding, it would indeed be at risk of closure.

Amid the pandemic, major airlines worldwide have sought help from their governments one after another. The US government pumped US$25 billion into its country's airlines to bail them out. The latest example is the Austrian government, which announced this week that it would offer Austrian Airlines 450 million euros. A government bailout of private enterprises is based on no more than two criteria. One is that the company concerned is "too big to fail", so much so that a domino effect must be avoided to prevent a systemic crisis. The other is concern over key strategic industries, which have to do with society's long-term benefits and must be saved. Judging from these two criteria, the Hong Kong government's bailout of Cathay Pacific is certainly necessary.

Hong Kong positions itself mainly as an international financial centre and aviation hub. These two roles are highly related and mutually dependent. Losing either of them will undermine the city's foundation. Article 128 of the Basic Law states clearly that "The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shall provide conditions and take measures for the maintenance of the status of Hong Kong as a centre of international and regional aviation." The importance of the status as an international aviation hub for Hong Kong is manifested in the industry's support for imports and exports, interactions between commercial personnel and tourism. According to the authorities, the aviation industry contributes to nearly 5% of the city's GDP and supports tens of thousands of jobs. That is why Cathay Pacific plays an indispensable role in the daily operations of Hong Kong as an international aviation hub.

Like HSBC, Cathay Pacific is a British-funded enterprise which established a foothold in Hong Kong in the British colonial era. Headquartered in Hong Kong, it is more deeply-rooted in the city than the London-headquartered HSBC. When the central government proposed the "One Country, Two Systems" framework to resume its exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong, many arrangements were made to accommodate Hong Kong's history and the reality. To date HSBC is still one of the three note-issuing banks. Article 135 of the Basic Law specifies that "Airlines incorporated and having their principal place of business in Hong Kong and businesses related to civil aviation functioning there prior to the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region may continue to operate." This seems to have been tailor-made just for Cathay Pacific.

The government's funding package is based on two principles. Firstly, "business is business", which is to ensure reasonable dividend payments. Secondly, the ownership structure will not be altered. Swire, a British enterprise, will still be the biggest shareholder. That will not be changed even if the government transfers its preference shares to a third party. If looked at from this perspective, the bailout plan is in fact a continuation of the special arrangement under "One Country, Two Systems".

明報社評2020.06.10：拯救國泰延續獨特角色 維護香港航空樞紐地位

港府出手拯救國泰，透過土地基金投資並提供過渡貸款，涉款273億元。這次是港府首次直接注資私人企業，對象更是英資背景的老牌航空公司，格外惹人注目。

疫情令全球航空客運幾近停擺，跨境旅客銳減，航空公司就算未因疫情停飛，實際亦沒有多少旅客生意可做。一些國家幅員廣大，當地航空公司還可寄望國內航線幫補收入，相比之下，香港彈丸之地，國泰作為立足香港的航空公司，疫下處境尤其嚴峻，近月客運收入只及去年水平約1％，2月起每月虧損現金25億至30億元，若無法解決短期資金問題，確有倒閉之虞。

疫下全球各大航空公司紛紛向政府求救，例如美國航空業便要政府注資250億美元救亡，本周奧地利政府宣布提供4.5億歐元救助奧航，是最新例子。政府出資拯救私人企業，離不開兩大考慮，一是涉事企業「大到不能倒」，必須防止骨牌效應引發系統危機；一是事關重要戰略產業，為了社會長遠利益，不得不出手拯救。從這兩個角度考慮，港府出手拯救國泰，確亦有其需要。

國際金融中心和國際航空樞紐，是香港兩個主要定位，兩者緊扣相連互為影響，失去其一都會動搖香港根本，《基本法》第128條便明言，「特區政府應提供條件和採取措施，以保持香港的國際和區域航空中心地位」。國際航空樞紐對香港的重要性，體現在航空業對進出口貿易、商貿人員往來，以及旅遊業的支持。根據當局說法，航空業對本港經濟的貢獻，接近GDP的5%，涉及數以萬計職位，而國泰正是香港這個國際航空樞紐日常運作不可或缺的主角。

國泰與匯控一樣，都是港英時代便立足本港的英資背景企業，國泰總部就在香港，比起以倫敦為總部的匯控，在港扎根更深。當年中央提出以一國兩制恢復對香港行使主權，當中不少具體處理，都是兼顧歷史與現實的安排。時至今日，匯控仍是本港三大發鈔銀行之一；《基本法》第135條提到，特區成立前「在香港註冊並以香港為主要營業地」的航空公司，在香港回歸後可繼續經營，更如同為國泰度身訂做。

這次港府的注資方案，體現了兩項原則，一是在商言商，確保合理股息回報，二是不會影響股權結構，英資太古繼續做大股東，就算港府將手上國泰優先股轉讓給第三方，也不會有變，從這一角度看，拯救方案實際是延續一國兩制下的特殊安排。

■Glossary

生字

established : having existed or done sth for a long time and therefore recognised and generally accepted

cripple : deprive of the ability to function normally

slack : not having many customers or sales; not busy