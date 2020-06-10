Music to Your Ears：An ode to every Dad

Josh Groban released ''You Raise Me Up'' in 2003, but surprisingly I only heard this song just a couple years ago. A small group of students sang it at a morning assembly at my school. I recall it was a pleasant enough song, but it sure seemed to have a lot of key modulations (three in fact)! Later I took some time to learn about the song and the origins. Originally written a few years earlier by a Norwegian composer and an Irish lyricist, it has gone on to be covered by more than 100 artists and charted throughout the 2000s.

At first blush, this song seemed to be about God, and how religion can give us strength. But I have come to realise the original lyrics are much more open to interpretation, and I prefer to think of this song as an ode to parents and specifically the first and most important man in our lives, our Fathers. A dad who can lift you up onto his strong broad shoulders and carry you to bed when you are just a kid.

In 2004 I returned home to Canada to attend Graduate school. As part of the application, I was required to write an essay detailing why I felt I would be successful in the programme. I wrote about the essential support system I had in my parents and family, and how it had always been a key part of my ability to take risks and weather bad times. I spoke later to my classmates, and it turned out that most of the others had written basically the same thing, showing how universal the power of our families is, and how they really do allow us to stand on mountains and walk on stormy seas. For me, my achievements are proof of my parents' love.

On Saturday April 4, 2020, my Father passed away. I know he rests in heaven, and I hope he reads this and feels proud of his son. I love you Dad. You raised me up.

◆'You raised me up' (extracts)

When I am down, and, oh, my soul, so weary

When troubles come, and my heart burdened be

Then, I am still and wait here in the silence

Until you come and sit awhile with me

You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

There is no life, no life without its hunger

Each restless heart beats so imperfectly

But when you come and I am filled with wonder

Sometimes, I think I glimpse eternity

■Quiz （動手做） （Circle the correct answers.）

(1) The author wrote this article to thank his ( grandfather / father / mother ).

(2) The author thinks the welfare system is important. ( True / False / Not given )

(3) The author was once a graduate student. ( True / False / Not given )

■Glossary（生字）

existence 存在

modulation 轉調

at first blush 驟眼看

stormy 暴風雨下的

◆By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm