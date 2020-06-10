Music to Your Ears：An ode to every Dad

【明報專訊】ON JUNE 21st, 2020, a lovely Sunday, we will take a day to celebrate our Fathers. To mark the day we give thanks for our Dads and make them some fluffy pancakes to show them how important they are. Mother's Day has been around as a formal holiday for just over 100 years, but Father's Day only became an official holiday many years later. Both holidays are an opportunity to show some appreciation for our parents, who brought us into existence. But have you ever taken a moment to ask what it really means to be a Father who raised you up?
Josh Groban released ''You Raise Me Up'' in 2003, but surprisingly I only heard this song just a couple years ago. A small group of students sang it at a morning assembly at my school. I recall it was a pleasant enough song, but it sure seemed to have a lot of key modulations (three in fact)! Later I took some time to learn about the song and the origins. Originally written a few years earlier by a Norwegian composer and an Irish lyricist, it has gone on to be covered by more than 100 artists and charted throughout the 2000s.
At first blush, this song seemed to be about God, and how religion can give us strength. But I have come to realise the original lyrics are much more open to interpretation, and I prefer to think of this song as an ode to parents and specifically the first and most important man in our lives, our Fathers. A dad who can lift you up onto his strong broad shoulders and carry you to bed when you are just a kid.
In 2004 I returned home to Canada to attend Graduate school. As part of the application, I was required to write an essay detailing why I felt I would be successful in the programme. I wrote about the essential support system I had in my parents and family, and how it had always been a key part of my ability to take risks and weather bad times. I spoke later to my classmates, and it turned out that most of the others had written basically the same thing, showing how universal the power of our families is, and how they really do allow us to stand on mountains and walk on stormy seas. For me, my achievements are proof of my parents' love.
On Saturday April 4, 2020, my Father passed away. I know he rests in heaven, and I hope he reads this and feels proud of his son. I love you Dad. You raised me up.
◆'You raised me up' (extracts)
When I am down, and, oh, my soul, so weary
When troubles come, and my heart burdened be
Then, I am still and wait here in the silence
Until you come and sit awhile with me
You raise me up, so I can stand on mountains
You raise me up to walk on stormy seas
I am strong when I am on your shoulders
You raise me up to more than I can be
There is no life, no life without its hunger
Each restless heart beats so imperfectly
But when you come and I am filled with wonder
Sometimes, I think I glimpse eternity
■Quiz （動手做） （Circle the correct answers.）
(1) The author wrote this article to thank his ( grandfather / father / mother ).
(2) The author thinks the welfare system is important. ( True / False / Not given )
(3) The author was once a graduate student. ( True / False / Not given )
■Glossary（生字）
existence 存在
modulation 轉調
at first blush 驟眼看
stormy 暴風雨下的
◆By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase
FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher
Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm