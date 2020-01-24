Editorial：Boosting consumption after cash handouts

The details of the $10,000 cash handout scheme floated in the Budget in February were announced yesterday (June 8). Registration will begin on June 21 and citizens can choose to get paid through bank accounts or by cheque. The procedures for applying for the cash handout are relatively simple this time. All Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above are eligible. The authorities estimate that the administrative expenses will not exceed $500 million.

The pandemic has wrought unimaginable havoc on different economies. As extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, many countries have resorted to cash handouts to cushion the impacts of the pandemic. As the number of confirmed infections has surpassed seven million globally, it can be foreseen that the grim situation faced by many countries will prolong border quarantine requirements and travel restrictions, which have been imposed by various countries and regions. The path to the tourism industry's recovery is paved with difficulties. However, if one looks at the matter from another perspective, because of the significant drop in Hong Kong people's outbound travel, they will be more likely to use the $10,000 received from the government for domestic consumption. Now that the government is going to spend so much public money on the handout scheme, it should step up collaboration with various industries to make concerted efforts to boost local consumption so as to encourage citizens to spend rather than save the money.

The government announced yesterday that this year's Book Fair will be held as scheduled in July. Ocean Park will reopen this Saturday and Disneyland will also resume operations shortly. Still, the Book Fair is a longstanding event that is held annually. Even though it is good news that the event can proceed, one can hardly say it is a new initiative. Ocean Park will drop its entrance fees as a part of its effort to stay afloat, which, together with the park's brand awareness, can hopefully help it attract some local visitors. However, many small and medium-sized businesses suffering from sales loss also need to stay afloat, but they might not be able to attract customers with such fanfare that accompanies Ocean Park's reopening.

The authorities can perhaps get in touch with the various industries more actively and discuss with them ways of boosting sales. By doing so they will certainly generate publicity in comparison to having every business of every sector doing their own work and launching promotion offers in bits and bobs to attract customers. It is true that the ''Hello! Hong Kong'' initiative launched recently by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) also includes a grand promotion campaign that covers consumption in the whole city. However, as the campaign was conceived as one to support mainly the tourism industry, it is inevitable that some businesses will be favoured over the others and benefit more from the campaign. That means the campaign is far from comprehensive. A consumption revival campaign should cover a spectrum as broad as possible. Asking the HKTB to take the lead in this effort is not an appropriate arrangement.

明報社評 2020.06.09：全民派錢下月落袋 振興消費要有良策

政府全民派錢1萬元，本月下旬接受登記，市民最快下月8日「有錢落袋」。疫情重挫香港經濟，今年初政府決定大手筆派錢，目標是待疫情緩和後催谷消費刺激經濟。當下外圍疫情仍然嚴峻，本地疫情亦非全無隱憂，疫下種種條件制約，難免影響振興經濟步伐，然而當局既然花上700億元公帑派錢，就應設法令措施發揮最大經濟效果。刺激經濟振興市道，政府應與業界積極協作，各自為政缺乏統籌，效果必打折扣。政府應拿出一套全面的振興經濟大計，配合全民派錢，營造聲勢，不能簡單搞一些例牌項目「促進消費」交差了事。

今年2月財政預算案宣布全民派錢1萬元，具體細節安排昨天公布，市民可於本月21日起登記，透過個人銀行戶口或接收支票領取款項。今次全民派錢相對簡單，年滿18歲的香港永久居民都合資格領取，當局估計行政費不會超過5億元。

疫情經濟打擊超乎想像，非常時期需要非常手段，多國都有派錢抗疫。全球確診病例突破700萬宗，多國疫情仍然嚴峻，各地入境檢疫限制相信將延續一段長時間，旅遊業復元之路荊棘滿途。可是換個角度看，疫下港人外遊大減，收了政府1萬元後，較有可能留港消費。政府既然花那麼多公帑派錢，便應該與不同行業加緊協作，合力催谷本地消費市道，設法鼓勵和吸引市民花錢，而不是收到1萬元後將錢儲起。

政府昨天宣布，今年7月書展如期舉行，海洋公園本周六重開，迪士尼樂園短期亦會重開。然而書展屬一年一度例牌項目，順利主辦是好事，談不上是新猷；海洋公園減價救亡，以其知名度當可吸引一些本地人，可是很多中小商戶生意陷困同樣需要救亡，卻未必能像海洋公園般大張鑼鼓吸引顧客。

當局大可多跟不同行業接觸，共商催谷市道方法，這比起各行各業商戶各自為政、零零散散推出一些吸客優惠，肯定有更佳宣傳效果。誠然，最近旅發局推動的「旅遊·就在香港」計劃，當中也包括全城消費大優惠，然而整個項目的構思，基本以支持旅遊業為主，受惠商戶對象難免有所側重傾斜，難言全面。振興消費市道，涵蓋面愈闊愈好，只由旅發局牽頭處理，實非合適安排。

■Glossary （生字）

momentum：the ability to keep increasing or developing

go through the motions：to do or say sth because you have to, not because you really want to

bits and bobs：a collection of small items