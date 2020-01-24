Australian in HK：191 Temple Street!

An NGO to which I belong — MercyHK — has begun a project to help homeless people find a place to stay and also employment. We are currently renting 14 rooms for 33 people at the Alhambra Building in Yau Ma Tei.

Why Alhambra? Because it is clean, safe and economical .... and ... every day at 11am and at 4pm a wonderful social enterprise on the 1/F — Gingko House — provides free rice boxes for needy people!

To support the project financially and to provide jobs for homeless people, MercyHK has set up a second-hand shop at 191 Temple Street, Jordan, open 10am to 7pm every day. Dear Ming Pao readers are most welcome to visit!

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

