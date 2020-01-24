John Larrysson's Column：Metaphoric phrases using fast

Some of these phrases using fast (as in constant and secure) are from the depths of time. Fast and loose was a mediaeval English cheating game, but the term to play fast and loose became a reference to avoiding or ignoring rules.

Colour can be fast. A young man I knew once washed all his white shirts together with his red socks. The socks were not colour fast and so the colour from the socks stained all his shirts. He was left with no choice but to wear pink, in doing so earned his nickname Pinky.

Young males hope to find fast women who will join them in bed quickly. A person who indulges in fast living takes risks, enjoys vices to excess and dies young. To fast talk someone or to pull a fast one is to trick them. A fast buck means easily and quickly earned money. Fast food may be purchased and eaten quickly, but is of questionable nutritional value. On a highway, people may drive in the fast lane. The term fast track was originally used in horse-racing, but later gained the figurative sense of rapid promotion at a company. People used to fast-forward audiotape, but now the word is used for all types of recordings.

Usually the word fast means quickly, but be prepared for the older meaning. It is used in many common metaphoric phrases. Some of these can be guessed, but most should be avoided when talking to a second language learner or writing formal documents, such as a business letter or contract.

