Editorial：Anti-US sentiments in global outcry over racism

The killing of African American George Floyd by a police officer using the knee-on-neck restraint technique has provoked a nationwide civil rights movement in the US. Despite the ongoing pandemic and the high risk of transmission among attendees of mass gatherings, wave after wave of protests has been seen in major cities in the country. Surprisingly, the protests have even spilt over into the whole world. From London to Paris, and Berlin to Sydney, people have turned out in their tens of thousands to join rallies in cities big or small. Holding placards with messages like ''Black Lives Matter'' and ''I can't breathe'', they protest against racial discrimination in the US and unlawful police brutality.

Many European countries have their racial problems. Protests in France have redrawn people's attention to an incident similar to Floyd's case four years ago. Similarly, injustice to Australia's Aboriginal people has also been brought under the spotlight. Therefore, there are local factors in the global protests against racial discrimination. One should not make sweeping generalisations that all these protests stem from anti-US sentiments. However, the anti-US factor becomes more obvious if one considers the fact that in many cities local US consulates are targeted in demonstrations. In South Korea and Japan, where there are no racial problems, protesters may have been motivated by universal values. But it is also possible that traditional anti-US factors have been re-ignited in these countries.

The major objective of the global protests is to denounce the unlawful brutal killing of a black man by the US police. Anti-US slogans or messages have not been conspicuous at demonstrations in major cities worldwide. Nevertheless, to what extent protesters are venting their dissatisfaction on the US for its evasion from shouldering international obligations in recent years, particularly Washington's buck passing attitude in dealing with the pandemic, is a question worthy of discussion.

Washington's successive withdrawals from UNESCO and the Paris climate agreement after Trump assumed the US's presidency have long caused discontent among the international community. It has also quit the World Health Organisation following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the wave of protests in the wake of Floyd's death, Trump has repeatedly threatened to deploy the military to put down protests. All these ways of handling matters have made the entire international community worry about the possible consequences of his incessant destruction of the world order and international standards while emphasising ''America First''.

As an unrivalled superpower in the world, the US has a dominating position in shaping the world order. One focus of the US's attempt to establish a new world order is its attitude towards China. However, different countries have acted differently regarding whether to follow the US's stand in this regard, a sign that the authoritative position that Washington has traditionally enjoyed is now under challenge. One obvious example is New Zealand, a member of the Five Eyes, the US's staunch alliance, which has refused to follow the US's lead in criticising Beijing's plan to enact a national security law for Hong Kong.

明報社評 2020.06.08：國際民間反美 各國政府講利

2020年篤定會在世界歷史上佔有重要的一頁，突如其來的全球新冠肺炎疫情還在蔓延，意料之外的是全球反美情緒突然爆發，民間情緒終究會逐漸平息，國與國之間的關係都是以利益為依歸的，美國仍然處於主導地位，而這個地位是否堅不可摧，則要視乎美國總統特朗普在破壞現存國際秩序之後，如何重建新的秩序。

美國警察跪殺黑人弗洛伊德事件，引發全美民權運動，即使疫情尚未消失，群體聚集感染風險十分高，各大城市的抗議示威，仍然一浪接一浪。意想不到的是，抗議示威還席捲全球，倫敦、巴黎、柏林、悉尼等大小城市，紛紛出現數萬人集會。他們高舉「黑人的命也是命」以及「我不能呼吸」的標語，抗議美國的種族歧視，以及警察的非法暴力。

歐洲很多國家也有種族問題，法國的抗議還翻出4年前一宗跟弗洛伊德類似的事件，澳洲也有對待土著居民不公的事情，所以抗議種族歧視有本土的因素，並不能一概而論歸咎成反美情緒。然而，不少城市的集會地點，針對美國駐當地的大使館，反美的元素就變得明顯了。韓國與日本沒有本土的種族問題，雖然示威者也有可能是因為普世價值的驅使而參加抗議，但也有可能是這些國家傳統的反美元素在趁機重燃。

抗議美國警察非法暴力虐殺黑人是抗議的主因，全球各大城市的示威場面也不見有明顯的反美標語，但當中有多大程度是發泄對美國近年放棄國際義務的承擔，特別是在處理疫情問題上推諉責任不滿，則值得探討。

特朗普就任總統後，相繼宣布美國退出聯合國教科文組織、巴黎氣候協定，早已引起國際社會不滿，新冠疫情爆發後，又宣布脫離世界衛生組織。弗洛伊德事件引發抗議浪潮後，特朗普一再威脅出動軍隊鎮壓，種種處置事情的取態，國際社會無不對這個強調「美國優先」，但又不斷在破壞國際秩序與準則可能引起的後果表示擔憂。

美國獨霸天下，對國際秩序有主導地位。美國目前要建立的國際新秩序，其中一個焦點是對中國的態度，不同國家在跟隨美國的立場方面，有不同的表現，美國傳統以來說一不二的地位，已經受到挑戰，其中最明顯的表現是，美國帶頭發表聲明，反對北京為香港制定國安法，堅定的盟友「五眼聯盟」中的新西蘭就沒有參加。

■Glossary （生字）

a bolt from the blue：an event or a piece of news which is sudden and unexpected; a complete surprise

conspicuous：easy to see or notice; likely to attract attention

unrivalled：better or greater than any other