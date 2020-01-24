Mona's Musings : A creative review of a tumultuous year

At Gallery Exit, local artist Chow Chun-fai, best known for his cinema-inspired paintings, has turned to narrate the movement through a series of mini-paintings in his exhibition "Portraits from Behind". Produced after journalistic images or live-stream moments, the paintings line the wall like frames of film, re-enacting scenes that many of us are familiar with. Documentary-like in style, the paintings nevertheless follow a carefully controlled palette that conveys a sense of urgency. On one of the walls, the blazing flames that appear in every painting stand in stark contrast to the spacious white wall behind it, signalling movements and emotions hard to contain. At the end of the line-up of small paintings is the largest work in the exhibition, Hong Kong International Airport (2020), which depicts the sit-in protest that brought many international travellers into direct contact with the city's raging reality.

On the other side of the harbour, two simultaneous exhibitions look at the social movement through different lenses. At Openground, the "WE ARE NOT _____ Exhibition" features the well-remembered Lady Liberty Hong Kong, an iconic statue representing democratic movements in Hong Kong. Equipped with the typical protest gear, Lady Liberty was originally born out of a crowdfunding campaign that hit its target in a short time. Although it was removed from Lion Rock, its replica has returned to the exhibition as a reminder of the spirit it stands for — one that will persist for liberty and democracy.

Not far away at Form Society, "A City of Glimmers" features works by 14 units from Hong Kong and abroad. On the exhibition poster is a range of mountains dotted with droplets of glimmers. Perhaps less distant than Chow's exhibition and less furious than its counterpart at Openground, the exhibition gently puts forward a message, "No one dare to give up our nature instinct — to fight for our freedom. Every night, all of us devoted our utmost effort to brighten up our city."

