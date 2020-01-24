Editorial : Uphold PRN spirit to carry June 4 flame on

Never interrupted over the past three decades, the tradition of holding the Victoria Park June 4 vigil by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China has come to "a stop" this year amid the pandemic. Saying that the ban on group gatherings of more than eight people was still in force, the authorities refused to permit the mass vigil out of anti-pandemic considerations. However, thousands of people still made their way to Victoria Park to light candles of remembrance on their own and demand the vindication of June 4. Because of the absence of a core organiser to host the event as well as people's awareness of social distancing, the candles at Victoria Park last night were inevitably sparse compared with the past. The spotlights shone upon the soccer fields also made the scene of candlelight less spectacular than those in the past. Still, one can suppose that people who deliberately turned out did so only for the sake of carrying on the flame and insisting on voicing out. The demand for vindicating June 4 is a call that will never be given up. Whether the scene is spectacular enough is not that important indeed.

Many years have passed since the first June 4 vigil was staged at Victoria Park, but never has it been accompanied by major incidents or clashes between the police and ordinary citizens. One main reason is that the vigil's participants are generally in support of the PRN principle. When a large crowd gathered at Victoria Park last night, the police took no action other than broadcasting warnings reminding the public not to attend mass gatherings without permission and not to violate the group gathering ban. Both the police and the crowd were able to hold their peace. Memorial services held in other districts were also largely uneventful except for Mong Kok where confusions were once seen with some arrested for attempts to block the road.

The 1989 Democracy Movement was a patriotic democratic movement. It deeply touched people's hearts all over the world because it upheld the PRN principle from beginning to end, in stark contrast to the brutal crackdown on June 4 that year. As the oldest local movement in Hong Kong, June 4 commemoration can last for so long because, firstly, it is consistent with the PRN spirit of the 1989 Democracy Movement. Secondly, it is because the movement has so far maintained its purity. The goal of vindicating June 4 has remained the same all along without being adulterated with political operations. Nor has it been "hijacked" by anyone and turned into a political movement with other goals.

Some Hong Kong people are concerned about whether they can still commemorate June 4 and call for its vindication in the future after the national security law for Hong Kong comes into effect. However, as long as the PRN principle is upheld and the purity of the movement is maintained, Hong Kong people, with their perseverance and determination, will certainly be able to light the candles at June 4 memorial services again and carry the flame onwards.

明報社評2020.06.05：維園六四燭光不滅 和理非初心要堅持

六四31周年，維園沒有「大台」，燭光依舊亮起，警方「提醒」公眾遵守限聚令，惟未有阻止市民進入維園足球場。疫情影響今年港人悼念六四的方式，沒有影響要求平反的決心，悼念活動「遍地開花」，多區情况大致和平。八九民運觸動人心，皆因這是一場和平、理性、非暴力的愛國民主運動；港人悼念六四歷時31年不衰，贏得國際稱頌，關鍵同樣在於「和理非」。悼念六四是港人自發的本土運動，它能夠持續這麼久，除了由於「和理非」的強大道德感召力，亦因為這場運動性質單純，沒有攙雜太多政治操作和複雜盤算。只要不忘初心堅守這兩項特質，不讓悼念六四被「政治騎劫」，這場本土運動一定可以堅持下去。

支聯會維園六四燭光集會過去30年未嘗間斷，今年在疫情下「斷纜」。當局表示8人限聚令未除，出於防疫考慮，未有批准集會，然而數以千計市民仍然自發前往維園，燃點悼念燭光，要求平反六四。由於沒有大台主持場面，加上不少市民都有留意保持社交距離，這晚維園的燭光難免較為疏落，在球場射燈下，場面亦不及以往壯觀，不過市民特意來到維園，目標相信都是為了延續燭光堅持發聲，要求平反六四永不言棄，場面盛大與否，其實並不重要。

維園六四集會舉行了這麼多年，從未發生任何重大事故，也沒有出現警民衝突，一大原因在於參與者都是支持「和理非」的市民。昨晚大批市民在維園聚集，警方除了廣播呼籲市民不要參加未經批准集會、不要違反限聚令外，未見其他行動，警民相安無事。除了旺角一度出現混亂場面，有人因為堵路被捕，其他地區的悼念活動均未有出亂子。

八九民運是一場愛國民主運動，它之所以令世人動容，皆因它始終堅持和平、理性、非暴力，與六四鎮壓對比鮮明。悼念六四作為香港最長壽的本土運動，能夠細水長流延續這麼久，一方面是由於它貫徹八九民運的和理非精神，另一方面是運動一直保持純正，平反六四目標始終如一，未有滲入太多政治操作雜質，亦沒有被人「騎劫」，變成另有目的之政治運動。

一些港人關注，港區國安法實施後，未來能否繼續悼念六四要求平反，然而只要貫徹和理非原則、保持運動的純正性，憑着港人的堅毅和決心，悼念六四燭光一定可以繼續點燃發亮。

■Glossary

生字

vindication : proof that sth is true or that you were right, especially when other people had a different opinion

uneventful : ​in which nothing interesting, unusual or exciting happens

stark : very different from sth in a way that is easy to see