Ask & Learn聞問切：May I think、斜線

問:下述句子的 may I think 是什麼意思:XXX's quiet, and yet also miraculous resistance to that violence may I think be interpreted as self-immolation for peace.

答:這句的正確讀法,應是 I think 而不是 may I think,我們加上標點便清楚:XXX's quiet, and yet also miraculous resistance to that violence may, I think, be interpreted as self-immolation for peace. I think 是所謂 parenthetical remark,即附加資料,略去後 may 緊接後面 be interpreted,也不影響意思。

問:斜線符號「/」後面要空一格嗎?即應是「He/she」還是「He/ she」呢?

答:我沒聽過有何硬性規定,但按一般書籍報紙等印刷品,斜線(slash)後都沒空出一格,故應是「He/she」,而不是「He/ she」。

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)