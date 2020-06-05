Ask & Learn聞問切：May I think、斜線

問：下述句子的 may I think 是什麼意思：XXX's quiet, and yet also miraculous resistance to that violence may I think be interpreted as self-immolation for peace.

答：這句的正確讀法，應是 I think 而不是 may I think，我們加上標點便清楚：XXX's quiet, and yet also miraculous resistance to that violence may, I think, be interpreted as self-immolation for peace. I think 是所謂 parenthetical remark，即附加資料，略去後 may 緊接後面 be interpreted，也不影響意思。

問：斜線符號「/」後面要空一格嗎？即應是「He/she」還是「He/ she」呢？

答：我沒聽過有何硬性規定，但按一般書籍報紙等印刷品，斜線（slash）後都沒空出一格，故應是「He/she」，而不是「He/ she」。

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)