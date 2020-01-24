NGO 英語頻道：COVID-19 and genital cutting in Somalia

Somalia is the country with the world's highest FGM rate that around 98% of the girls have undergone the procedure between the ages of 5 and 11. The tradition involves the removal of a part of or the whole part of female genitals, often with sharp blades which harm girls in many ways. Yet, it is still considered legal and a popular tradition to show female's purity.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Somalia has also implemented quarantine measures and girls are staying at home more often than ever. On the one hand, former FGM cutters continue performing FGM as other industries fall apart in the economic downturn. On the other hand, parents think the school suspension has provided a longer period of time for the wounds to heal. Therefore, when FGM cutters go door to door to sell their services, the girls cannot but accept this brutal practice.

The number of calls to international and local anti-FGM hotlines has significantly increased in a month. Frontline staff in Somalia shared with us that two sisters aged eight and nine underwent FGM a few weeks ago and because their mother had viewed it as an essential part of cultural and gender identity, a precondition for marriage and a religious rite of passage. Every girl should have the autonomy and necessary knowledge to be able to make free and informed decisions about her body.

The United Nations pointed out that COVID-19 could have undermined the efforts to end FGM. A potential two million cases occurring over the next decade could have been averted. Children's rights organisations demand the protection of sexual and reproductive health be central to COVID-19 responses. It is also important to work with parents, community leaders, the authorities and children and young people to raise awareness, transform behaviour and put an end to this harmful traditional practice. In Hong Kong, we can share the news with our friends and family, support the children rights movement and pay more attention to the impacts of COVID-19 on different disadvantaged groups in our society.

■By Dr Kanie Siu, CEO of Plan International HK