A Test Taker's Journey：IELTS writing task 1: Writing the detail paragraphs (3)

【明報專訊】Let us get straight to the second detail paragraph, which is the last paragraph of our answer to the Task 1 question. To recap, in this very paragraph, we are supposed to write about the country with the highest overweight rate and how it compared with the other countries over the years.
Let us do this step by step. (1) Begin by mentioning one salient point — that Country C had a higher overweight rate than the other two in each of the three given years. (2) Then, compare Country C with Country B, the country with the second highest overweight rates along the years. (3) Lastly, compare Country C with Country A. Do not forget to include figures.
So our second detail paragraph, together with the introduction, overview sentence and first detail paragraph, will form our four-paragraph in the image.
By now we have come up with a four-paragraph response. In the next issue, we will discuss some more issues concerning the Task 1 question.
■For previous issues, visit: link.mingpao.com/61866.htm
Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.