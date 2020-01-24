A Test Taker's Journey：IELTS writing task 1: Writing the detail paragraphs (3)

Let us do this step by step. (1) Begin by mentioning one salient point — that Country C had a higher overweight rate than the other two in each of the three given years. (2) Then, compare Country C with Country B, the country with the second highest overweight rates along the years. (3) Lastly, compare Country C with Country A. Do not forget to include figures.

So our second detail paragraph, together with the introduction, overview sentence and first detail paragraph, will form our four-paragraph in the image.

By now we have come up with a four-paragraph response. In the next issue, we will discuss some more issues concerning the Task 1 question.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com