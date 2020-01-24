Editorial : Remembering June 4 amid the pandemic

The commemoration of June 4 is a local movement initiated by Hong Kong's civil society. The mass vigil held annually at Victoria Park on that day has been the largest June 4 memorial in the world ever since 1990. The unswerving persistence of Hong Kong people rain or shine over the past three decades has been widely praised by the international community. However, for the first time ever, the Victoria Park vigil cannot be held as usual this year. The authorities say the prohibition of group gatherings with more than eight persons is still in effect and the vigil cannot be permitted because of anti-pandemic needs. But that has been questioned by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China as a pretext trumped up by the authorities in a bid to suppress the vigil. The alliance says an "online mass vigil" will be held tonight instead. At the same time, it also calls on people to light candles in all districts to turn the vigil into a city-wide tribute that "blossoms everywhere".

The 1989 Democracy Movement was a patriotic democratic movement. In his memoir, student leader Wang Dan points out that they followed the principles of peace, rationality and non-violence from beginning to end. Still, the authorities characterised the movement as an "unrest" and a "counter-revolutionary riot". The army was deployed for a bloody, brutal crackdown on the patriotic democratic movement. That was certainly wrong regardless of the point of view. It is a cardinal issue of right and wrong that transcends any political stand. Demanding the official rehabilitation of June 4 is a call for historical justice that will not change with the place or time. Even if memorials are affected by the pandemic this year, we should still persist. As long as we remember our initial intention, even though we cannot light the candles at Victoria Park this year, we can still make a comeback next year.

Hong Kong people's mistrust in the mainland is currently at the highest level since the June 4 Incident. Although the central government says the national security law for the SAR will do no harm to the freedom and rights lawfully enjoyed by Hong Kong people now, the words have failed to dispel the doubts that have arisen in Hong Kong society. The city's confidence problem has returned to the very starting point. Many have a lot of worries about "One country, two systems". They worry that the national security law will be used to prosecute "speech crime".

The late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping once remarked that Hong Kong people could criticise the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the state even after 1997. "We are not afraid of their criticisms. The Communist Party will not fall apart simply because of criticisms." Hong Kong people's participation in June 4 remembrance, their criticisms of the CCP's handling of the matter, their demand for the official rehabilitation of the incident — none of these has departed from the principles outlined by Deng then. There is no reason why slogans that have been shouted for 30 years should become political taboo because of the introduction of the national security law.

■Glossary生字

vigil : a stationary, peaceful demonstration in support of a particular cause

rain or shine : whatever happens

trump up sth : to make up a false story