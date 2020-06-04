Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
5. The actors in a play, movie, or opera.
6. An ornamental gateway; you might see one at a temple entrance.
7. Old and no longer of much use or interest to anyone. (3,2,4)
9. To happen: the finals will not _____ _____ until next year. (4,5)
11. A skilled metal-worker who works with hammer and anvil.
12. A non-metric weight: far too heavy for a person to lift.
■Clues Down
1. What a thing is worth: its _____.
2. The opposite of "weakest".
3. The first meal of the day; most people have it in the morning.
4. A symbol of good luck sometimes seen at weddings: a horse_____.
8. Very interested in an activity and working hard to do well.
10. The particular purpose of some course of action: its _____.