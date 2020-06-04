名人教英文：To be out of one's depth 力所不及

艾琳：情况真是愈來愈可怕。

Bertram: Oh, you mean the news about the coronavirus. Yes it seems to be spreading pretty fast.

伯特拉姆：你是說冠狀病毒的新聞吧。不錯，這病毒似乎傳播得很快。

Aline: There were only two cases in our town three days ago and now there are twenty. And there's no vaccine against it. If you get it, you either recover or die.

艾琳：三天之前，全城只有兩人染病；現在，已增至二十人，而且沒有疫苗防範。患者不能康復，就會死亡。

Bertram: Yes, and it's all over the country now. What really worries me is that the President doesn't seem to be taking it seriously. He keeps saying it will go away.

伯特拉姆：不錯，而且病毒今已遍播全國。最令我擔心的，是總統似乎不大在意，不斷說病毒會消失。

Aline: I know. I saw his press conference on my phone this morning and he was saying that everything's OK, it's all under control. But the numbers keep going up.

艾琳：你說得對。今天上午，我在手機上看他會見記者，說一切都好，都在控制之內，但染疫者不斷增加。

Bertram: Well, if you ask me, I think he's out of his depth. He doesn't know what to do.

伯特拉姆：照我看，他是力有不逮，不知道該怎麼辦。

Aline: And what's worse, he won't listen to the medical experts.

艾琳：更糟糕的，是他不肯聽取醫學專家的意見。

Bertram: It's not looking good, is it.

伯特拉姆：情况看來真是不妙。

Out of one's depth 也作 beyond one's depth，直譯是「超過某人的深度」，指不善泳者在滅頂的深水裏，引伸其義，就是無力應付或無法明白一些事情，例如：When the lecturer started talking about scientific matters, she was clearly out of her depth（講者談到科學問題，她顯然就無法明白）。當然，要說「水深滅頂」，也可用 out of one's depth 一語，例如：The small girl panicked when she got beyond her depth in the pool（那小女孩走到池中水深滅頂處，即驚慌失措）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。