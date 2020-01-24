Editorial : Co-existence with COVID-19 is the new normal

In the middle of last month (last May), Hong Kong had recorded 23 days of zero infections. There was a sense permeating society that we had succeeded in containing the virus. The government relaxed the social restriction orders modestly, allowing, for example, eight people to sit together at restaurants. But the local infection cases on Lei Muk Shue Estate aroused worries of a community outbreak for a time. The government took action to break the chain of infection. In spite of this, however, "patient zero" remains unidentified. In other words, the source of the infection has yet to be found, meaning that there existed a hidden chain of transmission in the communities. This is also the case for the cluster of infections on Lek Yuen Estate.

As of yesterday (June 2), six people had been diagnosed with the virus in the cluster of Luk Chuen House, Lek Yuen Estate. Having paid a tour of inspection to the site, experts have confirmed that one of the female patients was the source or even a "super transmitter". As she has not travelled abroad, her case is one of local infection. Having inspected the environment of the warehouse where the patient works, the authorities have found no objective evidence that any packaged food has been contaminated. Experts thus believe that the case is one of hidden infection at community level whose source has yet to be identified. As for the diagnosis of paramedics after handling COVID-19 cases, it remains to be determined whether it is related to this cluster. Whether the outbreak on Lek Yuen Estate will spread depends on the results of saliva tests taken by the residents of several adjacent blocks. We can take a breath of relief if the number of confirmed cases does not rise dramatically. If it does, Hong Kong's battle against the virus will not be very promising.

There are around 7,000 private doctors in Hong Kong. It is hoped that they can stay alert, make better use of their professional judgement and help block the hidden chain of infection. As for the government, it should improve testing procedures by, for example, providing private doctors with specimen bottles and simplifying the procedures for collection to let doctors fulfil their social responsibility more conveniently.

As the pandemic develops, we can only pin our hopes on vaccines and specific medicines as a fundamental way to contain the virus. Before they are developed, the human race will have no choice but to coexist with it. It is impossible for interactions to remain cut off between nations or regions infinitely. Otherwise the global economy will collapse, and many people will fall victim to the loss of their means of livelihood even if the human race is not defeated by the virus. This is why the COVID-19 virus will create a "new normal that is abnormal" in our daily lives. For every society to survive, it is necessary to coexist with the virus. No matter how good a job we are doing to control it, it is difficult to prevent sporadic cases or even the outbreak of a cluster of cases. No doubt it is necessary for the government to monitor the pandemic closely and respond appropriately. For individuals, it means getting back to the basics — paying attention to hygiene, washing one's hands frequently, refraining from rubbing one's eyes and nose, minimising visits to public venues, avoiding gatherings and wearing a mask outdoors, all of which have now become our p's and q's. It is hoped that through our concerted effort we can ride out the greatest difficulty facing the human race in modern times together.

■Glossary

生字

run wild : to grow or develop freely without any control

p's and q's : behaviour within social conventions; manners

ride out : If someone rides out a storm or a crisis, they manage to survive a difficult period without suffering serious harm