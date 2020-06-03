周街學英文：Biannual 和 biennial：兩年一次？一年兩次？

英文用詞綴 bi- 來表示雙、二的意思，例如：biweekly、bimonthly、biannual等。Biannual （ /baɪˈænjuəl/ ） 表達的是「一年兩次」的意思，而 biennial （ /baɪˈeniəl/ ） 是「兩年一次」的意思。兩者雖然拼法接近，而且讀音相似，但意思卻完全不同，切勿混淆。請看以下例子：

(ˇ) He serves on the editorial collective of Green Anarchy, a biannual journal, and travels the world speaking with others committed to breaking down all forms of domination and moving toward a radically decentralised existence in the quest for liberation and freedom.（一年出版兩次的刊物）

(ˇ) I prefer buying books during the annual Delhi Book Fair or the biennial International Book Fair in Delhi, just because of the sheer variety of books that you can get.（兩年一次的書展）

文︰陳美寳博士

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。