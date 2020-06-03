Study Abroad：My choice 2

What also (partly) justifies the exorbitant (過高的) tuition fees in the US is that the average graduate salary is significantly higher than in the UK, even for the same subjects. Not to mention that the US is home to many of the world's most valuable companies. In addition, with student debt skyrocketing, more and more are choosing to graduate a semester or even a year earlier, which is feasible under the flexible credit system, so that not only do they pay less, they also make use of that year to start paying off fees. Therefore the difference in cost is a consideration, but perhaps not as important as it first seems, depending on your priorities...

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com