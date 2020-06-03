Editorial：US burning with anger

In January 2017, Donald Trump talked loftily about ''America First'' in his inauguration speech, vowing to make America ''great again''. Recently, however, when some US media outlets mentioned this speech again one after another, they have focused on two other words — American carnage. Back then Trump said that there was American carnage when Americans lost their jobs and crime festered in old urban districts. But everything has changed since he was sworn into office. A presidential inauguration speech is usually made up of innocuous words, which was why Trump's term ''American carnage'' raised eyebrows. In retrospect, some liberal commentators even think that Donald Trump ''saw it coming''. First there was a pandemic which has taken away American lives and dealt a heavy blow to the economy and the employment market. Then there was a wave of protests and violence triggered by racial issues. The White House's botched responses have put the ''American carnage'' on full display.

Early last week George Floyd, an African American man, was arrested for using a counterfeit bank note in Minneapolis. He was pinned down on the neck by a white police officer's knee for nearly nine minutes, and was certified dead after being rushed to hospital. ''I can't breathe'' became his last words. Within just a few days, the wave of protests spread from Minneapolis to the whole country. Violent incidents have erupted in many places, dozens of cities have been placed under curfew, and over 4,000 people have been arrested. There have been protests and clashes outside the White House as well. It is reported that special agents had to arrange for Donald Trump to take temporary shelter in a bunker to ensure his safety. Scenes that have been flooding the media such as those of police firing tear gas and pepper spray with abandon and protesters causing damage and setting fires with billows of heavy smoke during the unrest are all too familiar to Hong Kong people. In New York, a police car was driven into a crowd of protesters. There was also a police car on which Molotov cocktails were hurled. In Minneapolis, many reporters have said that they were attacked by police with rubber bullets, and one of them is left blind in her left eye. A 19-year-old protester was killed in Detroit. In Los Angeles and Seattle, there were arson and looting, while a group of policemen in Florida took part in a gathering in memory of Floyd, knelt down on one knee and prayed with protesters, and expressed hope of unity and peace for the country.

More than two hundred years after its establishment, the US is still plagued by racial injustice. Black people make up around 13% of the US population, but they account for over 20% of those living in poverty. Since Trump was sworn into office, he has repeatedly made discriminatory comments and been adding fuel to the white supremacist and ''alternate right'' movements. He has sneered at the ''Black lives matter'' initiative. This has deepened African Americans' disgruntlement and intensified the racial issue.

The US is faced with crises including the pandemic, a sharp economic downturn, skyrocketing unemployment and a social upheaval. Donald Trump has been continually evading these issues and trying to blame them on the ''opponents'' to try to divert the public's attention. This could deepen the crises faced by the US.

明報社評 2020.06.02：疫下黑人怒火大爆發 特朗普「浩劫」一語成讖

美國一名黑人遭警員壓頸後死亡，觸發全國示威和暴力浪潮，數十城市宵禁。

2017年1月，特朗普發表就職演說，高談「美國優先」（America First），要令美國「再度偉大」。最近美國一些媒體紛紛重提特朗普這次演說，聚焦的卻是另外兩個字——「美國浩劫」（American carnage）。當日特朗普表示，美國人失去飯碗，城市舊區暴力罪行滋生，這是一場「美國浩劫」，不過一切將隨着他上台而改變。總統就職演說通常都是善頌善禱，「美國浩劫」一語令不少人側目；現在回看，一些自由派評論甚至覺得特朗普「一語成讖」，先是疫情奪命重挫美國經濟打擊就業，接着全國又因為種族問題爆發示威暴力浪潮，白宮應對一塌糊塗，「美國浩劫」正在上演。

上周初，美國明尼阿波利斯市黑人弗洛伊德涉嫌使用偽鈔被捕，其間遭一名白人警察以膝蓋壓頸近9分鐘，弗洛伊德送院後死亡，一句「我無法呼吸」成了遺言。短短數日內，示威浪潮由明尼阿波利斯蔓延全國，多地爆發暴力事件，數十城市宵禁，超過4000人被捕。白宮外也發生示威衝突，特工人員據報一度要安排特朗普到地堡暫避，以策安全。媒體上充斥的畫面，諸如警方施放催淚彈大噴胡椒、騷亂現場縱火破壞濃煙滾滾等，對港人來說一點也不覺得陌生。在紐約，有警車撞向示威者，亦有警車遭投擲汽油彈；在明尼阿波利斯，多名記者表示遭警方橡膠子彈攻擊，有記者更因此左眼失明；在底特律，一名19歲青年示威期間中槍死亡。在洛杉磯和西雅圖，有人則藉機縱火搶掠；在佛羅里達州，一批警員則參與了哀悼弗洛伊德的集會，與示威者一同單膝下跪祈禱，期望國家團結及和平。

美國立國兩百多年，種族不公問題一直存在，黑人佔美國人口約13%，佔全美貧窮人口的比例卻超過兩成。特朗普上台以來，經常發表歧視言論，給白人至上主義和「另類右翼」勢力推波助瀾，對「黑人的命也是命」等社會運動嗤之以鼻，令黑人積憤不斷加深，種族問題變得愈益尖銳。

美國正面對疫情肆虐、經濟重挫、失業暴增和社會動盪等危機，特朗普不斷逃避問題，企圖歸咎「敵對勢力」轉移國民視線，有可能加深美國的危機。

■Glossary（生字）

curfew：a law which says that people must not go outside after a particular time at night until the morning; the time after which nobody must go outside

carnage：the violent killing of a large number of people

bunker：a strongly built shelter for soldiers or guns, usually underground