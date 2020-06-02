英語 Guide：The world is not flat

One area of application is English conversation, where accuracy matters materially to the outcome. The oral exam in the DSE is clearly a case in point. Unfortunately, the complexities of English grammar are such that young learners usually have great difficulties mastering a fluent conversation while struggling with the full gamut of grammatical rules. Yet, they are not alone. Some research indicates that the part of the brain for speech production is one and the same as a grammar-checking engine. Thus, young adults attending highly competitive interviews are facing the same huge challenge. How can we deal with such situations? The point of departure is clearly making sure you do not make silly mistakes that the examiners or interviewers could detect too readily.

Fast rewinding to the spring of 2002, when I was a volunteer teacher in charge of eight classes of English speaking in Wuhu Teachers' College, Anhui, I had to design appropriate activities for more than 270 students under my charge. One of the most successful lessons was the "gauntlet" in which students were arranged in two columns, each speaking to a partner during each turn. The topic would be announced before students spoke to their partners on that topic for three to five minutes. Then by rotation, each student would find a new partner and share a conversation on a new topic over four to six minutes, and so on. Most began with trepidation, not unlike the medieval knights running the gauntlet in a show of bravery. But after the first topic, a self-introduction as an icebreaker, they were warmed up and actually started to enjoy meaningful conversations. This continued until the completion of the remaining three topics: a) what happened yesterday; b) your parents; and c) your best friend, male or female.

While debriefing my Wuhu students on why these topics were chosen, I elaborated that students can make many mistakes in English conversations. Nevertheless, the world not being flat, three habitual mistakes made by Chinese learners would always be easily detected by any oral examiner or potential foreign employer. I gave them the three rules of thumb (經驗法則) as takeaways.

Number ONE: The time indicator NOW should be borne in mind and the golden rule is to use the simple past tense to talk about past events, for example, when you introduce yourself. The wicked twist is the Chinese language does not have a tense structure for verbs and a person feeling anxious in an interview would regress to this noticeable error.

Number TWO: When referring to the two sexes, make sure you use gender pronouns such as "he" and "she" properly. Since the Chinese ones "他" and "她" sound the same, one must make sure not to cause listeners confusion, such as in a conversation about your parents.

Number THREE: Third person singular subject-verb agreement — an absent feature in written or spoken Chinese — proves to be the interviewee's undoing. Take my word for it, listeners such as personnel interviewers, seldom language experts, do not easily detect any other grammatical mistakes than these. Moreover, the psychology of speaking grammatically makes you feel more on terra firma, thereby letting you be more relaxed and speak your mind more fluently.

Another common mistake I pointed out to my Wuhu undergraduates was the indiscriminate use of the conjunction "and" between sentences, usually as fillers when (nervous) speakers need time to rack their brains before uttering the next idea. However, this gives rise to the need to ensure grammatical agreement between the sentences concatenated, and will definitely confound the listener when unrelated ideas get juxtaposed. Thus, to put it in a nutshell, I told them to stick with simple sentences and guard against the three kinds of mistakes mentioned earlier.

In a coda to this story is that my Wuhu students were sent back with the homework of finding time to speak with their classmates during the week, and make sure they try to avoid those three blatantly obvious mistakes. Expectedly, by "throwing down the gauntlet" repeatedly the following week, a good percentage of them were able to better overcome these obvious mistakes. Practice makes perfect!

■By Anthony Tong 湯啟康

Mr Tong is a former deputy director of education and once served as the principal of a Sheng Kung Hui secondary school.