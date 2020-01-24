Editorial : China enacts people-centred Civil Code

Over the past decades, the NPC has passed multiple laws that specify the rights and obligations of citizens. Because of the lack of coherence and consistency across those stand-alone laws, it has become necessary to draw up the Civil Code to unify all the standards and regulations. Five attempts were made over the past 60 years or so to compile the code to no avail. Therefore, it is indeed highly meaningful that China has finally managed to adopt the Civil Code, a 100,000-word legal code consisting of 1,260 articles that cover six major areas including property rights, contracts, personality rights, marriage, inheritance and tort liabilities.

For ordinary citizens, no other aspects of the law are more important than those having to do with issues closely related to their daily lives. For example, for owners of real property, matters such as the protection of their assets, the rights of property developers, the responsibilities of estate management companies, the services provided by real estate agents, the rights and obligations concerning areas shared by the public as well as liabilities in cases of disputes such as casualties and injuries caused by objects being thrown from heights have to be handled in accordance with the law. The Law of Rights in rem, which is to be replaced by the Civil Code, does not have clear specifications about the concrete requirements for and the procedures of owners' general meetings and owners' committees. This shortcoming will be addressed in the Civil Code.

In the past, endless disputes have arisen in relation to issues like land ownership, land use rights and land acquisitions by the state for the purpose of public constructions. The Civil Code clarifies the highest principle to be followed in this regard — "the rights in rem of the state, a group, an individual and other rights-holders are equally protected by the law". Equal protection means the rights of the state and the individuals are the same. This is a manifestation of the people-centred ideal.

The most remarkable aspect of the Civil Code is that it dedicates for the first time a specific chapter for personality rights, emphasising that one's personal body and the dignity of one's personality are protected by the law. It covers the right to life, body rights, the right to health, the right to a name, the right to a title, portrait rights, the right to reputation, the right of fame and the right of privacy and protection of personal information. Although some of these rights are stipulated in certain stand-alone laws, so far there has been no legal protection for personal information. Now the Civil Code has clearly defined the liabilities of groups that collect personal information for the storage of personal information and prevention of information leakage or loss.

When the Civil Code takes effect on January 1 next year, the original stand-alone laws will be abolished simultaneously. But the authorities concerned still have to review all the laws currently in force so as to identify any inconsistencies with the standards outlined by the Civil Code and make amendments accordingly as soon as possible.

明報社評2020.06.01：民法典以民為本 重在執行與教育

剛結束的全國人大會議通過了《民法典》，這部法律的地位僅次於憲法，系統地規範了個人與法人的各項權利與義務，為解決各種民事糾紛提供了法律依據，實施得宜，可以減少糾紛和降低交易成本。這部法典如何保障社會和諧及商業運行順暢，取決於各級政府與法院的執行，而人民如何能夠有效運用法律保障自身權利，則取決於通過教育使這部法典成為家喻戶曉。

全國人大在過去幾十年通過了多部有關規範國民權利與義務的法律，但這些單項法律之間，未免存在不協調和不一致的地方，制定《民法典》以統一標準和規範，十分必要。惟在過去60多年間，先後有過5次嘗試都未能成功，而今這部涵蓋物權、合同、人格權、婚姻、繼承和侵權責任六大範疇，凡1260條10萬字的法典終於獲得通過，意義非凡。

法律之於老百姓，莫過於跟日常生活息息相關的規範，擁有房產的業主，對於財產的保護、地產發展商的權限、物業管理的責任、買賣房產中介的服務，以至對公共攤分地區的權利與義務，和一旦產生糾紛比如高空擲物導致人命傷亡的責任，等等，都需要法律依據。將會被《民法典》取代的現行《物權法》，對某些權利與義務，比如對業主大會和業主委員會的具體條件與程序，沒有清晰界定，《民法典》則有所補足。

有關土地擁有權、使用權和國家因公共建設徵用土地等問題，過去糾紛不斷，而《民法典》明確一個最大的原則，「國家、集體和私人的物權和其他權利人的物權，受法律平等保護」，平等保護則意味着國家與私人的權利是平等的，這是以民為本的體現。

《民法典》最令人矚目的，是首次將「人格權」單獨成章，強調人身和人格尊嚴受到法律保護。內容涵蓋生命權、身體權、健康權、姓名權、名稱權、肖像權、名譽權、榮譽權、隱私權和個人信息保護。這些範疇在某些單項法律中已有規定，而個人信息保護方面，則遲遲未能立法保障，《民法典》對於收集個人信息的機構，在儲存、防止泄露和丟失等方面的責任，都有明確界定。

《民法典》將在明年元旦開始實施，屆時將會廢止原來的相關法律，有關部門還需要檢視現行的所有法律，是否跟《民法典》訂定的標準有不一致的地方，盡快修訂改正。

■Glossary生字

stand-alone : able to be operated on its own without being connected to a larger system

compile : produce a list or book by assembling multiple sources

to no avail : with little or no success