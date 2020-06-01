Ask & Learn聞問切：着重強調

答：這句話每個字都很容易，但要明白整句的意思，先要了解修辭。Stress 是強調，stress strongly 是着重強調，但若語氣過重，就是 stress too strongly。又如某事異常重要，不論如何着重強調，也不過分，可以說 I cannot stress too strongly ...，例如新型冠狀病毒可透過接觸傳播，因此要常常徹底洗手，怎麼反覆叮嚀也不為過，這時我們可以說：I cannot stress too strongly that it is extremely important to wash your hands thoroughly to prevent getting infected with the virus。也有其他表達方式，例如 I cannot stress strongly enough 或直接說 I cannot stress enough，意思一樣，當然 stress 也可用 emphasise 代替。

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)