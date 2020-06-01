Mona's Musings : A nightmare retold

I woke with a start, like so many other nights lately. If I had kept a tally of my nightmares, the graph would have shown a sharp increase over the last two weeks, directly opposite to a stumble in stock prices which was coincidentally keeping many awake.

The captioned nightmare looked like this: my family was at a restaurant for my dad's birthday. Electrolytic blue cylinders marked the contours of the walls, shedding an eerie (詭異的) ray of light on everyone's face in the otherwise pitch-black venue. Thankfully, the windows opened to the familiar Victoria Harbour were lined with lights from the city's nightlife. I thought the lights were dull compared to usual ones, but still comforting in contrast to the blue ray on my face.

We ordered something small and decent — my family never lavishes on food. Not long after, a few dishes were served, none of which was my order.

"Excuse me, could you please exchange this for us?" I asked. The wrong dish remained on the table. Meanwhile, new dishes came. Still, nothing matched my order.

"Excuse me, these are not our orders," I said.

The cycle repeated itself. Soon, we had a small hill of dishes threatening to tumble onto us. The waitress was attentive to my request, but her action did not reflect her understanding. It was as if there was a flaw in message processing — whatever the input, a monotonous output would ensue. She was only capable of bringing more unsolicited dishes.

We never asked for it. We never asked to be buried in dishes.

I struggled to wake up, putting an arbitrary halt to the dream.

My friends caringly suggested I might have skipped too many meals or watched too much sci-fi on Netflix lately. I am tempted to believe dreams reflect what keeps you awake during the day. In the worst of times, dreams become accomplices of the cruel reality, creating a seamless loop of anxiety.

