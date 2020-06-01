Editorial : An issue of confidence

It remains to be seen how the central government's formulation of the national security law for Hong Kong will affect Hong Kong's development. As Washington threatens sanctions and Beijing vows to take countermeasures, Hong Kong has become a battleground. It is easy for the cloud of political uncertainty to make people feel confused and worried. According to the latest news reported by foreign media, Washington might rescind the special treatment accorded to Hong Kong concerning travel visas and export tariffs, thereby treating the city and mainland China as a single entity. However, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, international travel has decreased sharply, and Hong Kong's annual exports to the US amounted to around HK$4 billion only. This is negligible compared to the US's annual trade surplus with Hong Kong, which came to around HK$200 billion. The US is trying to mobilise its allies to impose sanctions on China. However, these countries have their own calculations, and the top priority is definitely improving the economy. After the June Fourth incident, the West joined hands to sanction China in the early 1990s. But these are different times, and it is highly questionable whether a similar situation will appear. Of course these are turbulent times amid a pandemic, so it is difficult to rule out any contingency. Hong Kong is like a small boat in a stormy sea. It cannot control what the others want to do. It can only think about how to keep itself afloat.

The national security legislation marks the first time the central government has decided to enact a law directly in Hong Kong since the handover. The move is unprecedented. With Hong Kong's future being uncertain, Hong Kong people are uneasy, and inquiries about emigration have risen sharply. The issue of Hing Kong has seemingly returned to its starting point forty years ago. In the early 1980s, Beijing proposed to Britain its resumption of sovereignty over Hong Kong, sending shock waves across Hong Kong society. Some agreed with the return to China, but many lacked confidence in the mainland and chose to move to a foreign country. To stabilise the public mood, the central government proposed the "One country, two systems" principle. Though there were a lot of false starts when differences were being reconciled, the Basic Law provided common ground and Hong Kong people's confidence issue was addressed.

There was a honeymoon period between Hong Kong people and the central government after the handover. But in recent years their relationship has become strained, and the confidence issue has resurfaced. Hong Kong people are sceptical about the central government, vice versa. On the one hand, some Hong Kong people feel that what the central government says about "implementing 'One country, two systems' comprehensively and accurately" is different from what they think. They are worried that "one country" will trump "two systems". On the other hand, the central government is deeply worried about "Hong Kong independence" changing from a covert ideology into an overt one and the continued growth of violence. It suspects that some people are trying to negate "one country" with "two systems" and are resorting to external forces to achieve their aims. To put "One country, two systems" on a sustainable path, it is necessary to attach equal importance to "one country" and "two systems" and identify their limitations. If every side pays no regard to the boundaries, a grave problem will surely ensue. Hong Kong is in such a predicament.

明報社評2020.05.29：信心問題回到原點 各守分際重新磨合

全國人大通過議案，授權人大常委會制訂「港區國安法」。在香港，不同陣營立場兩極，有人支持立法維護國家安全，有人質疑一國兩制名存實亡，中央則重申要全面準確貫徹一國兩制。

中央制訂港區國安法，對未來香港走向有何影響，需要時間觀察；華府威脅制裁，北京矢言反制，香港成為「戰場」，政治迷霧籠罩，更易令人感到迷惑不安。根據外媒最新說法，華府有可能取消香港在旅遊簽證和出口關稅的特殊優待，與內地劃一看待，惟疫下國際旅遊本已大減，香港一年對美出口不過40億港元左右，若與美國一年對港貿易盈餘約2000億港元相比，少得不值一提。美國希望發動盟友制裁中國，然而其他國家亦有自身盤算，改善經濟肯定是首要考慮。六四事件後，1990年代初西方聯手制裁中國，此一時彼一時，類似情况是否有可能重演，確是一大疑問。當然，疫下世局紛亂，很難斷然排除各種可能性，香港猶如一葉輕舟，別人做什麼，香港管不了，只能思考狂風暴雨下自處之道。

今次是回歸以來，中央首度決定就香港事務直接立法在港實施，做法前所未有，香港前景不明，港人忐忑不安，移民查詢急增，香港問題彷彿回到40年前的原點。1980年代初，北京向英方提出恢復對香港行使主權，香港社會出現震盪，有人認同回歸，亦有很多人對內地缺乏信心，選擇移民外國。中央為了穩定人心，提出「一國兩制」方針，儘管磨合過程發生過不少波折，最終總算透過《基本法》，找到一個平衡點，處理了港人信心問題。

回歸後，港人與中央算是有過蜜月期，然而近年雙方關係緊繃，信心問題重現，而且不再是港人單方面懷疑中央，中央對香港同樣有懷疑。這邊廂，部分港人覺得中央所講的「全面準確貫徹一國兩制」，與他們所想的有出入，擔心「一國」壓倒「兩制」；那邊廂，中央對港獨由暗轉明、暴力活動不斷滋長深以為憂，懷疑有人想以「兩制」否定「一國」，不惜借助外部勢力達到目的。一國兩制行穩致遠，需要兼顧「一國」與「兩制」，亦要認清兩者各自局限，倘若各方都不理分際，必出大問題，這亦是當前香港的困局。

■Glossary

生字

covert : secret or hidden, making it difficult to notice

overt : done in an open way and not secretly

grave : very serious and important; giving you a reason to feel worried