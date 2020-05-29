A Little English : Viral classes‧4

"Took the world by storm — what a hero!" say some of the students.

"Yeah!" shout the others, "Brought humanity to its knees!"

Faculty and parents are pleased and proud to witness an event which occurs just once every hundred years. Dean Mutant introduces the young Speaker, "Dear Guests, I am honoured to present this year's star graduate — someone whose name is on everyone's lips all over the globe; whose spectacular achievements in such a short time have brought our fine institution to the attention of the entire world. Without further ado, our Speaker, Novelvirus!"

There was much fanfare (大張旗鼓), cheering and clapping as a modest, unassuming (謙遜的) character took the stage.

"Honoured guests and fellow classmates, it's a humbling experience to stand before you today to talk about events of the past few months. I don't consider myself particularly strong or clever — certainly no hero, just someone ordinary trying to do my job.

My best qualities are perseverance and adaptability. No matter what the difficulties ahead, I just keep going. I'm no avenger; it was never my intention to wreak havoc. My aim was only to test the system, expose its weaknesses and wait for the targets to adapt, improve and evolve so that we can all coexist and move on.

Several animal species responded quite sensibly. Some humans too. Unfortunately many people panicked and became their own worst enemy. I must admit at one point matters were really beyond my control when humans crammed onto planes, trains, ships and vehicles, transporting me all over the planet in just hours. I had no choice but to adjust to each new environment as best I could. Lucky for me I remembered this slogan from Dr Gene's lecture: adapt or collapse.

The situation worsened when they chose to exterminate me, instead of learning how to adapt. History shows that they can never eliminate the likes of us. Each year will bring a new generation to challenge the status quo.

Let's have faith in each other — only tolerance and mutual respect can build a harmonious world for all! Thank y-"

WHOOSH! Water jets and toxic fumes suddenly erupt from nowhere. Everyone flees.

■Useful vocabulary

Sanitas is a Latin word with many meanings including health, sanity 神志清醒, reason and good sense. Look up some more related words and opposites, i.e. insanity 精神錯亂, unsanitary 不衛生的.

■Something to think about

Mutant 突變體；異類 is derived from Latin mutare, "to change", "mutate 突變；變異". In nature, change is normal and necessary. If something can't change, it's probably dead and has lost the ability to adapt. Do you feel society fears mutants?

■Text: A Lamb