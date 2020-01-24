Common Nonsense：The ever-expanding universe of national security

The Beijing authorities define "National Security" in their National Security Law promulgated on July 1, 2015. Article 2 of the Law declares the country's national security to be "the relative absence of international or domestic threats to the state's power to govern, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, the welfare of the people, sustainable economic and social development, and other major national interests, and the ability to ensure a continued state of security."

The above definition is so all-encompassing that all conceivable state powers and functions are duly included under the tag of security. Amazing! The necessary implication of such an expansive notion of national security is to construe all government business and state authority as a matter of security, always the terra firma of life and death. Incidentally or necessarily any challenge to state authority could be regarded as a challenge to national security. This reconceptualisation of national security patently goes beyond the seven sins of treason, sedition, secession, subversion and the likes provided for under Article 23 of our Basic Law. China has become a national security regime.

Indeed and in fact such a reconceptualisation goes well beyond any proper understanding of national security. The notion of national security is intimately related to the extent of power necessarily conferred upon the state to achieve the very objective of "security" which historically only means the common defence against internal convulsions and external attacks. Internal convulsions and external attacks are the major instances threatening the existence of the people and the union of the people. It is thus justifiable for the state to acquire the most draconian power to defend against such existential threats. Alexander Hamilton in The Federalist Papers No. 23 made this point very blunt and vocal:

"The authorities essential to the care of the common defence are these — to raise armies — to build and equip fleets — to prescribe rules for the government of both — to direct their operations — to provide for their support. These powers ought to exist without limitation."

Hamilton's bold suggestion eventually led to the American Constitution's provision of the federal government's extensive power in time of war or emergency (which, however, maybe to Hamilton's dismay, is not without limitation). However such power over national security / common defence / emergency / war could and should only be available on abnormal occasions of internal convulsions and external attacks. Now Beijing is making and dressing the supposed abnormal as the new normal so as to command the most extensive state power to be exercised daily and even casually.

Referring to socialists and communists, George Orwell observed that, "They wanted to produce a perfect society by an endless continuation of something that had only been valuable because it was temporary." The state power to defend against national security threats is valuable only when the state of war or emergency is temporary. The national security regime is only perfect in the sense that the power is perfectly grabbed by the communists.

To make national security law for the HKSAR is to impose perfectly Beijing's totalistic and totalitarian power on us in the name of "national security" and suck all of us into the ever-expanding universe of its state power. In that borderless universe, only darkness prevails while we are all drifting dust.

■By Lawrence Lau 劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.