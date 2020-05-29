Editorial : HK should not lose its grip

Citing Washington sources, Bloomberg reported yesterday (May 27) that the US government is considering sanctions like asset freezes and visa restrictions on Chinese officials and firms. But the greater concern is whether Washington will impose even stronger sanctions. Under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed last year, the State Department of the US has to "certify" to Congress annually whether Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy. Once Hong Kong's autonomy is assessed as "insufficient", the US administration will have the backing of Congress to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland China. The most serious punishment will be to revoke Hong Kong's status as a "separate customs territory". That means Hong Kong and the mainland will be treated as a single entity in terms of economic and trade issues and Hong Kong will no longer receive special treatment.

Pompeo said last night he had already reported to Congress that Hong Kong no longer maintains a high degree of autonomy and "does not continue to warrant" treatment in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before the handover. However, he did not elaborate on whether the words "(Hong Kong) does not continue to warrant (the same treatment)" means Washington will take immediate action. In Hong Kong, some people are talking about imminent disasters that may befall Hong Kong if the US revokes the city's status as a "separate customs territory" or even deploys various means of prohibiting Hong Kong from continuing to use the US dollar to support its Linked Exchange Rate system.

Hong Kong's status as a "separate customs territory" is recognised by the World Trade Organisation. It is not something that can be unilaterally decided by a certain country. Still, if Washington really revokes such a recognition, to a certain extent that will be no different from hurling a "nuclear bomb" at China economic-wise and trade-wise. The impact will go beyond the damage to Hong Kong's appeal as an international financial centre. It will also symbolise a total collapse of Sino-US relations. Nevertheless, in the eyes of the White House, Hong Kong is a card to be played in the long term. Whether Washington will deploy the "nuclear option" all at once and show its hand to Beijing is a question that merits deeper thoughts.

Hong Kong should avoid losing its grip and getting panic-stricken even before others brandish their weapons. For the US, the Hong Kong card can be played effectively only in times of high tensions between Hong Kong society and the mainland. The more Hong Kong people fear about the rule of law, freedom, the status as a financial centre or even the loss of the dollar peg system overnight, the more likely they will stand up against Beijing. From the White House's point of view, in order to deal a blow to China, it is not necessary to enter the battleground itself. Psychological warfare is also a viable option.

明報社評2020.05.28：中美過招有虛有實 香港不能自亂陣腳

中央推動訂立《港區維護國家安全法》，美國國務卿蓬佩奧向國會報告，「香港再非高度自治」，未知華府下一步有何行動。香港處身中美鬥爭漩渦，內外形勢再趨緊張，有人擔心香港國際金融中心地位不保，金管局則強調香港沒有明顯資金外流，金融制度穩健，聯繫匯率不受影響。香港能夠成為國際金融中心，取決於內外不同因素，既有內地改革開放等客觀條件，亦牽涉信心等主觀元素。近年國際形勢丕變，不明朗因素眾多，際此時刻更不能自亂陣腳。華府打「香港牌」遏制中國，除了實際行動，亦有心理戰操作，香港要有應對各種風浪的準備，同時亦要提防自毀於歇斯底里恐懼之中。

昨天彭博社引述華府消息人士，提到美方考慮制裁中方相關官員和企業，包括凍結資產以及拒發簽證。外界關注的，是華府會否有更強烈的制裁行動。根據去年通過的《香港人權與民主法案》，美國國務院須每年向國會「認證」香港能否維持高度自治，一旦認為香港自治程度「不足」，可以對香港及中國大陸實施制裁，最嚴重是取消承認香港為「獨立關稅區」，在經貿上將香港與內地視為一體，不再特殊看待。

昨晚蓬佩奧表示已向國會報告，「香港再非高度自治」，「不再值得」續享回歸前所得到的相同美國法律待遇，惟沒說清楚「不再值得」會否意味美方有即時行動。在香港，一些人亦談論，倘若美國取消承認香港「獨立關稅區」地位，甚至採取各種手段不讓香港繼續用美元支持聯匯制度，香港將大禍臨頭。

香港「獨立關稅區」地位得到世貿承認，並非某一國家單方面說了算，然而華府如果真的取消承認，某程度跟向中國投擲一枚「經貿核彈」沒多少分別，問題已不止是香港國際金融中心受到衝擊，更標誌中美關係全面破裂。不過對白宮來說，香港是一張可以長期操作的牌，華府會否一上來便採用「核彈級」手段，與北京一鋪「曬冷」，值得深思。

香港要避免自亂陣腳，別人劍鋒未亮自己先嚇死。對華府來說，香港社會與內地關係緊繃，「香港牌」才有機會打得響，港人愈恐懼法治、自由、金融中心地位甚至聯匯制度毁於一旦，愈有可能站出來向北京說不。從白宮角度，打擊中國不一定要親自上陣，心理戰也是一種手段。

■Glossary生字

lose your grip : ​to become unable to understand or control a situation

befall (sb) : (especially of sth bad) happen to (sb)

-wise : a suffix meaning "relating to"