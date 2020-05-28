Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
4. To make a machine work: to _______ it.
5. Prefix of many scientific words that refer to living things.
6. This adjective might describe a talk that has no humour and is a bit boring.
8. When a thing is done without making any noise, it is done _______.
■Clues Down
1. The very best; nothing can be better.
2. Abbreviated form of address for a married woman.
3. To give someone a sudden fright: to _______ him.
7. Money paid for professional help from a doctor or lawyer perhaps.