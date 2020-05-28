名人教英文：To sell a false prospectus 以不實說明賺人

金妮： 競選活動終於開始了。

Furaya: Yes, we had the Progressive Party candidate, Misha Patel, knocking on our door yesterday evening.

福拉雅：不錯，進步黨候選人米莎·帕特爾昨晚就來我家叩門。

Ginnie: Oh, we haven't had any canvassers yet. What did she have to say for herself?

金妮：我們可還沒有人來游說。她怎樣自我宣傳？

Furaya: Well, she had the party's election manifesto with her and showed me all the party's promises listed in it. It said that a Progressive Party government would spend 20 billion more on education than the other parties, for example.

福拉雅：她帶着進步黨的競選宣言，跟我說宣言中的各種承諾，例如進步黨政府計劃用於教育的經費，比其他政黨多二百億元。

Ginnie: And a lot more in other areas as well. I don't believe a word of it.

金妮：其他事務的開支，也一定比別的政黨多得多。我一個字都不相信。

Furaya: I'm not sure.

福拉雅：不一定不可信吧。

Ginnie: Oh come on. All the parties make promises like that before elections but they're all selling a false prospectus.

金妮：別傻了。所有政黨選舉前都有那樣的承諾，但所有大計劃都是虛言。

Furaya: What d'you mean?

福拉雅：怎麼這樣說？

Ginnie: They're not prepared to raise taxes enough to pay for everything they're promising.

金妮：他們不會加稅，以應付他們答應的種種開支。

Furaya: Well. nobody likes paying taxes.

福拉雅：啊，沒有人喜歡交稅。

Ginnie: Exactly. So whichever party wins the election will conveniently forget all those promises as soon as they're in government.

金妮：你說得對。所以，無論哪個政黨贏得選舉，執政之後，就會簡簡單單把所有承諾置諸腦後。

Furaya: Makes you wonder if there's any point in voting.

福拉雅：這使人不能不問，投票有什麼意思。

Prospectus 是創辦公司等的計劃書、簡介之類。To sell a false prospectus 即以不實的計劃、說明等賺人，例如：The government is trying to sell us a false prospectus of universal suffrage（政府想我們接受一個假普選計劃）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。