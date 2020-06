名人教英文：To sell a false prospectus 以不實說明賺人

金妮: 競選活動終於開始了。

Furaya: Yes, we had the Progressive Party candidate, Misha Patel, knocking on our door yesterday evening.

福拉雅:不錯,進步黨候選人米莎·帕特爾昨晚就來我家叩門。

Ginnie: Oh, we haven't had any canvassers yet. What did she have to say for herself?

金妮:我們可還沒有人來游說。她怎樣自我宣傳?

Furaya: Well, she had the party's election manifesto with her and showed me all the party's promises listed in it. It said that a Progressive Party government would spend 20 billion more on education than the other parties, for example.

福拉雅:她帶着進步黨的競選宣言,跟我說宣言中的各種承諾,例如進步黨政府計劃用於教育的經費,比其他政黨多二百億元。

Ginnie: And a lot more in other areas as well. I don't believe a word of it.

金妮:其他事務的開支,也一定比別的政黨多得多。我一個字都不相信。

Furaya: I'm not sure.

福拉雅:不一定不可信吧。

Ginnie: Oh come on. All the parties make promises like that before elections but they're all selling a false prospectus.

金妮:別傻了。所有政黨選舉前都有那樣的承諾,但所有大計劃都是虛言。

Furaya: What d'you mean?

福拉雅:怎麼這樣說?

Ginnie: They're not prepared to raise taxes enough to pay for everything they're promising.

金妮:他們不會加稅,以應付他們答應的種種開支。

Furaya: Well. nobody likes paying taxes.

福拉雅:啊,沒有人喜歡交稅。

Ginnie: Exactly. So whichever party wins the election will conveniently forget all those promises as soon as they're in government.

金妮:你說得對。所以,無論哪個政黨贏得選舉,執政之後,就會簡簡單單把所有承諾置諸腦後。

Furaya: Makes you wonder if there's any point in voting.

福拉雅:這使人不能不問,投票有什麼意思。

Prospectus 是創辦公司等的計劃書、簡介之類。To sell a false prospectus 即以不實的計劃、說明等賺人,例如:The government is trying to sell us a false prospectus of universal suffrage(政府想我們接受一個假普選計劃)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。