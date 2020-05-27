Music to Your Ears：Let's join hands

【明報專訊】OVER the past few months, Hong Kong, and indeed the entire world, have endured tremendous hardship and suffering. Millions of people have contracted Covid-19 and tragically hundreds of thousands have lost their lives. In times like these, many turn to music to provide a ray of hope and a vision of better days. For one local songwriter, it meant putting that hope into lyrics and melody.
Samuel Alexander Barbour has been featured in this column before, as the writer of the charity single for homelessness awareness "Streetsleeper". This time Samuel focuses on the global pandemic, and the very real effects this crisis has had on the local community and families. Special consideration is given to front-line health workers who have made great personal sacrifices all over the world to keep others safe. I (Q) asked Sam (S) about the song.
Q: What is the meaning of the song?
S: I wrote "Let's Join Hands" in February 2020 as a response to the tragedy of the Covid-19 global pandemic. "Let's Join Hands" is a call for cooperation, not confrontation. It was written as a song of solidarity with everyone affected by the virus in all parts of the world but also as a song of hope for world peace. I would like to dedicate it to all healthcare workers around the world.
Q: How was this song created?
S: The song itself is a collaboration project between three good friends and musicians from Scotland living in different places around the world and therefore a perfect microcosm of the song's message. Originally written by me in Hong Kong, it was produced by Steve MacDonald, a good friend of mine in the UK with backing harmony vocals added by another friend, Wallace Mair in Australia. It is the first of a three-song EP underlining the universal appeal and common language of music. A language without barriers. Furthermore, the song has moved through several stages of evolution due to valuable feedback from several friends and music professionals including Michael Agopsowicz. It is hoped that the song can provide some brief respite, positivity, and hope in a life of day to day challenges and upheaval.
While currently Hong Kong has managed to avoid the worst-case projections, we all need to stay vigilant and ready to take action against this virus. Most agree that life will never be the same and a new normal will eventually emerge. In the meantime, music can still uplift us and remind us we are all in this together. Let's join hands in collaboration, just be sure to wash them first.
◆'Let's Join Hands' (extracts)
I woke up this morning with tears in my eyes
When I read the news from the front line
Forgotten tales of sacrifice
In the wrong place at the wrong time
But just know, that you're not alone
And if it's any consolation,
In these times of complication
We'll join hands.
Let's join hands
There's no need for explanations
Just take time, upon reflection ...
It'll take time to heal the pain
Families broken and restrained
But I know you'll overcome the strain
I'm sure I'll see your spirit rise again my friends
Remember we'll be there until the end
There's no need for confrontation
All we need is collaboration
Let's join hands x 2
If they harbour reservations of a life of transformations ...
When things don't go as planned and no-one understands
No matter how you try
You can't tell why
Just know, somehow you'll get by ...
■Glossary 生字
microcosm 縮影
appeal 吸引力
respite 暫時緩解
upheaval 動盪
■Quiz 動手做
Circle the correct answers.
1. "Let's Join Hands" raises awareness of homelessness. ( True / False / Not given )
2. "Let's Join Hands" was written to respond to ( the Covid-19 pandemic / the Sino-US trade war / global warming ).
3. Samuel created the song all by himself. ( True / False / Not given )
■By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET
Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase
FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher
