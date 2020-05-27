Music to Your Ears：Let's join hands

Samuel Alexander Barbour has been featured in this column before, as the writer of the charity single for homelessness awareness "Streetsleeper". This time Samuel focuses on the global pandemic, and the very real effects this crisis has had on the local community and families. Special consideration is given to front-line health workers who have made great personal sacrifices all over the world to keep others safe. I (Q) asked Sam (S) about the song.

Q: What is the meaning of the song?

S: I wrote "Let's Join Hands" in February 2020 as a response to the tragedy of the Covid-19 global pandemic. "Let's Join Hands" is a call for cooperation, not confrontation. It was written as a song of solidarity with everyone affected by the virus in all parts of the world but also as a song of hope for world peace. I would like to dedicate it to all healthcare workers around the world.

Q: How was this song created?

S: The song itself is a collaboration project between three good friends and musicians from Scotland living in different places around the world and therefore a perfect microcosm of the song's message. Originally written by me in Hong Kong, it was produced by Steve MacDonald, a good friend of mine in the UK with backing harmony vocals added by another friend, Wallace Mair in Australia. It is the first of a three-song EP underlining the universal appeal and common language of music. A language without barriers. Furthermore, the song has moved through several stages of evolution due to valuable feedback from several friends and music professionals including Michael Agopsowicz. It is hoped that the song can provide some brief respite, positivity, and hope in a life of day to day challenges and upheaval.

While currently Hong Kong has managed to avoid the worst-case projections, we all need to stay vigilant and ready to take action against this virus. Most agree that life will never be the same and a new normal will eventually emerge. In the meantime, music can still uplift us and remind us we are all in this together. Let's join hands in collaboration, just be sure to wash them first.

◆'Let's Join Hands' (extracts)

I woke up this morning with tears in my eyes

When I read the news from the front line

Forgotten tales of sacrifice

In the wrong place at the wrong time

But just know, that you're not alone

And if it's any consolation,

In these times of complication

We'll join hands.

Let's join hands

There's no need for explanations

Just take time, upon reflection ...

It'll take time to heal the pain

Families broken and restrained

But I know you'll overcome the strain

I'm sure I'll see your spirit rise again my friends

Remember we'll be there until the end

There's no need for confrontation

All we need is collaboration

Let's join hands x 2

If they harbour reservations of a life of transformations ...

When things don't go as planned and no-one understands

No matter how you try

You can't tell why

Just know, somehow you'll get by ...

■Glossary 生字

microcosm 縮影

appeal 吸引力

respite 暫時緩解

upheaval 動盪

■Quiz 動手做

Circle the correct answers.

1. "Let's Join Hands" raises awareness of homelessness. ( True / False / Not given )

2. "Let's Join Hands" was written to respond to ( the Covid-19 pandemic / the Sino-US trade war / global warming ).

3. Samuel created the song all by himself. ( True / False / Not given )

■By Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm