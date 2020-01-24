Editorial : Political neutrality of judges and the rule of law

The assault case happened in a pedestrian subway in Tseung Kwan O last August. Several supporters of the anti-extradition movement had been posting political propaganda materials on the subway wall, which was called a "Lennon Wall". A man in his fifties, who had a different political view, was unhappy with them and stabbed them with a knife. The case was heard last month at a district court. During the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent. After considering mitigating factors including the defendant's guilty plea, his remorse and the absence of past criminal records, District Judge Kwok Wai-kin sentenced the defendant to 45 months in prison.

The case has aroused controversy mainly because of Kwok Wai-kin's remarks on two counts. The first is about the remarks that the defendant showed "noble sentiments'' in expressing his willingness to be punished as a way to "give the victims a sense of release" and that one of the victims' attempt to push away the defendant before being stabbed was "adding fuel to the fire". The second is about Kwok's going to great lengths to condemn violent acts seen at anti-extradition protests like blocking roads, causing criminal damage to infrastructures and gang assaults on people with different political views. After the deadline for filing an appeal had expired, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma released a statement yesterday (May 25) saying that judges and judicial officers must refrain from "unnecessarily" expressing in public, including in their judgements, any views on matters that are controversial in society or may come before the courts for adjudication and this is particularly so with political views. He said he had spoken to Judge Kwok and reminded him of these principles. For the time being, Kwok will not deal with any cases involving a similar political context.

At the beginning of this year, the Chief Justice made use of his speech at the ceremonial opening of the legal year to convey his message to society that the rule of law should be cherished. He said it is not the duty of judges to achieve a certain result in accordance with popular wishes. Rather, their duty is to adhere strictly to the requirements of the law. As the anti-extradition storm is soon turning one year old, there are many related cases about to be heard by the court. Quite a number of them are very serious. Several days ago, a man who participated in a violent protest on June 12 last year pleaded guilty to the charge of rioting. He was sentenced to four years in prison and the judge criticised his acts as a "direct attack on the rule of law". One can imagine that for a certain period of time, the court will have to handle a lot more cases that are more sensitive and complicated. As said by Geoffrey Ma earlier this year, of course the judiciary and its judges are accountable to the community, but it is of critical importance that the public have a proper understanding of the concept of justice and the duties and responsibilities of judges. Only with such understanding will people be able to comprehend and appreciate the value of the rule of law. May his words of wisdom be firmly remembered by all sides of society.

明報社評2020.05.26：法官須政治中立 法治靠各方維護

一宗有關連儂牆斬人案的判辭引發爭議，終審法院首席法官馬道立發表聲明，提醒法官及司法人員避免在非必要公開場合發表政見，以免影響不偏不倚形象。香港社會撕裂，不少人政治掛帥曲解法治，法庭判決屢成不同陣營攻擊對象，有法官更被「起底」辱罵。香港法治面對艱難時期，法官和司法人員言行當然需要更加謹慎，避免加深社會誤解，與此同時，社會各方亦須尊重法治，法官的責任並非跟隨一些民眾的意願作出判決，對法官的任何政治施壓或暴力威嚇，都是破壞法治，絕對不能接受。

去年8月將軍澳發生一宗行人隧道傷人案，有反修例運動支持者將隧道牆壁，作為張貼政治文宣的「連儂牆」，有不同政見市民不滿，一名五旬男子持刀斬傷在場反修例人士。案件上月在區域法院審訊，被告承認3項蓄意傷人罪。區院法官郭偉健考慮了被告認罪、 後悔、沒有案底等減刑因素後，判被告監禁45個月。

案件引起爭議，主要是因為郭官的判辭，當中又可分為兩方面，一是判辭提到，被告願意受罰讓「傷者釋懷」，有「高尚情操」，又指案中事主在事發前曾推開被告「火上加油」；一是郭官在判辭大篇幅譴責反修例示威中各種暴力行為，如堵路、刑毁基建、圍毆政見不合者等。隨着案件上訴時限已過，昨天馬道立發表聲明，提到法官及司法人員必須避免就社會一些具爭議或可能訴諸法院的議題，「非必要地」在公開場合及判辭中公開發表意見，尤其是涉及政見，他已與郭偉健傾談並作出提醒，郭官暫時不會審理任何涉及類似政治背景的案件。

今年初馬道立在法律年開啟典禮致辭，寄語社會珍惜法治，提到法官責任並非跟隨民眾意願而作出判決，而是嚴格依循法律要求辦事。反修例風暴快滿一年，大量相關案件有待法庭處理，當中不少案情非常嚴重。早前有一名參與6．12暴力事件的男子承認暴動罪，判囚4年，法官批評被告「直接攻擊法治」。可以想像，未來一段時間，法庭需要處理更多更敏感更複雜的反修例案件，正如馬道立年初所言，司法機構及法官當然是向社會負責，不過最重要是大眾必須正確認識公義概念以及法官職責，方能理解法治價值所在。但願各界都能緊記馬道立的金石良言。

■Glossary生字

refrain : from doing sth

to stop yourself from doing sth, especially sth that you want to do

dox sb / sth : to reveal information about sb on the internet, usually in order to harm them

go to great lengths (to do sth) : ​to put a lot of effort into doing sth, especially when this seems extreme