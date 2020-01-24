Australian in HK：Covid-19: leaders and doctors

Other places whose leaders also ignored or were slow to act on doctors' advice about Covid-19 now have a high number of deaths from the virus — e.g. Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Mexico, Russia, the UK and the US.

But places whose leaders took doctors' advice seriously have had a low number of deaths — e.g. Australia, Hong Kong, Jordan, Macao, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

A powerful lesson for world leaders: ignore doctors' advice at the peril of your people.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm