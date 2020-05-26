Editorial：Be prepared for financial storm

The act was jointly proposed by Republican and Democratic senators. It takes aim at listed companies whose financial reports cannot be examined by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). The toughest requirement of the act is that a listed company's shares cannot be traded in US securities markets if the company fails to comply with the PCAOB's audits for three years in a row. According to the PCAOB's figures as cited by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), 213 companies listed in the US will be affected by the new act, 95% of which are from mainland China or Hong Kong. Over the past ten years, new economy companies from the mainland have gone public in the US in droves. They include Alibaba (which launched its secondary listing in Hong Kong late last year); Baidu, Sina, JD (all of which went public in earlier years); and Pinduoduo (which has made its name in recent years). Most of them are internet giants in mainland China.

In the second half of last year, there were US congressmen who started proposing that Chinese concept stocks should be withdrawn from US stock markets. The markets did not pay much attention to the suggestion. What was unexpected was that Sino-US relations would take such a sharp turn for the worse. Furthermore, Luckin Coffee, a mainland chain store, was found to have cooked its books just one year after it went public. As a result, the suggestion, which was deemed far-fetched just several months earlier, was put on the table. As some members of the House of Representatives have voiced support, it is highly likely that the act will be adopted. It remains to be seen whether President Trump will sign it.

Early last week the stock price of HKEX rose for five days in a row on the news that Chinese concept stocks were planning to go public in Hong Kong. It fell only on Friday, when the national security legislation for Hong Kong was unveiled. JD and NetEase are preparing to launch their second listing in Hong Kong next month, after which other Chinese concept stocks will follow suit. This will be beneficial to HKEX and professional services related to financial services. Judging from recent developments, however, the ban on Chinese concept stocks will only be the opening salvo in a Sino-US financial war. There will be more to come from the US.

Over the past decades, the US has maintained a tight grip on the global financial markets. On this front, there is a great disparity in strength between China and the US. Hong Kong has long led an existence in the gap between China and the West. If there indeed is a financial war between China and the US, Hong Kong, which has long positioned itself as the gateway between China and the West, will definitely suffer a huge blow. Be it the SAR government, HKEX, financial supervisory agencies, banks and corporations or the community of investors, it is necessary to understand that such a risk is rising. They must not delay preparing for such a huge storm simply because of the petty, short-term advantages brought about by the return of Chinese concept stocks.

明報社評 2020.05.25：封殺中概股打響首槍 中美金融戰必傷香港

上周三美國參議院通過《外國公司控股責任法案》，要求外國企業須證明不受外國政府控制，以及容許美國監管機構審計其財務報告，否則股份將被禁止在美國證券交易所買賣。提出此法案的參議員毫不忌諱指是針對在美國上市的中國企業。

這條新法案由共和、民主兩黨參議員共同提出，矛頭指向美國上市公司會計監督委員會（PCAOB）無法審計其會計報告的上市公司，最辣是若PCAOB連續3年都未能審核，該上市公司的股份便不能在美國的證券交易所買賣。根據美國證券交易委員會（SEC）引述PCAOB的數據，有213家美國上市公司將受到新法案影響，其中95%來自中國內地或香港。過去10年有大量內地新經濟公司到美國上市，除了去年底已來港第二上市的阿里巴巴之外，還有早年的百度、新浪、京東，到近年崛起的拼多多，大多是中國內地互聯網企業巨頭。

去年下半年美國開始有國會議員提出要中概股退市，市場都不以為然，怎料中美關係急速惡化，加上早前鬧出內地連鎖咖啡店瑞幸上市一年即被揭發帳目造假，令到這項幾個月前令人難以置信的建議，擺上了枱面。眾議院已有議員和應，看來法案通過的機會很大，最終要看總統特朗普是否會簽署。

港交所股價上周初段受到中概股紛紛打算來港上市的消息刺激連升5天，直至「港區國安法」上周五出台才下跌。京東及網易已準備下月來港招股集資，作第二上市，接着中概股應會繼續「回流」，為港交所及與金融市場相關的專業服務帶來好處。但從近期事態發展來看，封殺中概股只是中美金融戰的第一槍，特別是美國的出招可能陸續有來。

環球金融市場過去數十年都牢牢掌握在美國手中，中美的實力在這戰線上亦頗為懸殊。香港一直在中國與西方社會的夾縫中生存，中美若真的打金融戰，香港這個以貫通中西自居的國際金融中心，肯定會大受衝擊。無論是特區政府、港交所、各金融監管機構、銀行企業，還是一眾投資者，都要知道風險正在上升，別因為短期內中概股「回流」的小利，而誤了應對一場大風暴的準備時機。

■Glossary（生字）

not mince words：to say exactly what you think, even if this might offend people

far-fetched：very difficult to believe

opening salvo：the first in a series of questions, statements etc that you use to try to win an argument